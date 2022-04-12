Lucknow, April 12: Muslims in Delhi, Lucknow, and other parts of the country will observe their 11th Roza or fast of Ramzan on April 13. This year, the holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated with much fervour after the festival was overshadowed for two years due to the pandemic.

Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of April 2. Ramadan 2022 Dos and Don’ts: How To Stay Hydrated? Few Tips and Tricks To Stay Fit During Ramzan in the Summers.

During Ramzan, Muslims fast from morning till evening and abstain from eating or drinking water. However, they break their fast by consuming dates and water and later indulge in a light and nutritious meal.

Besides observing fast, Muslims also engage in prayers and read the Holy Quran throughout Ramadan. The holy month of Ramzan is a time for Muslims to introspect and enjoy meals with family and friends.

Fasting also helps in the body detoxification of those who observe fast for the entire month. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai for the 11th Roza on April 13. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

The Sehri and Iftar timings usually depend on the sunrise and sunset. Fasting during Ramzan begins with Sehri which is observed around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 13:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 13 April 2022 05:08 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 13:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 13 April 2022 04:36 18:47

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 13:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 13 April 2022 04:24 18:30

The holy month of Ramzan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

