VMPL

Ankleshwar (Gujarat) [India], December 5: Humble Education and Humble Hunters, a prominent Croatian organisation specialising in international education and career placement, has opened its first branch in Gujarat, located in the Omkar Shopping Center of Ankleshwar.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will 8th CPC Be Implemented? Finance Ministry Answers.

Dejan Tornjanski ,CEO and Co-Founder of the company, highlighted the organisation's primary mission during the branch inauguration. "Our main objective is to support Indian students and professionals in their international career and educational pursuits," he stated.

The new branch aims to provide comprehensive services, including visa assistance, work permits, study abroad counselling, and career guidance. Dejan emphasised the organisation's commitment to creating global opportunities for local talent, stating that its mission is to empower individuals to compete on the international stage.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: No Shiv Sena MLA To Be Part of New Govt if Eknath Shinde Doesn't Become Deputy CM, Says Party Leader Uday Samant (Watch Video).

The branch opening was attended by notable industry professionals, including Arif Kureshi Founder of IICL Global, and Dharmesh Dalal, CEO of IICL Global, along with numerous well-wishers.

The expansion of Humble Education and Humble Hunters into Ankleshwar is a big step towards connecting Indian talent with worldwide employment opportunities. The organisation specialises in helping students and professionals navigate the complexities of studying and working abroad, with a particular focus on European countries like Croatia.

Local students and professionals interested in international opportunities can now access expert guidance and support through the new Ankleshwar branch, located in the Omkar Shopping Center.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)