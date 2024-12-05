Delhi, December 5: The NC-JCM (National Council Joint Consultative Machinery) has written to the Union Cabinet Secretary, requesting the immediate formation of the 8th Pay Commission, with wage and pension revisions due from January 2026. The National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has urged the central government to immediately constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

In a letter dated December 3, 2024, addressed to the Union Cabinet Secretary, NC-JCM emphasised that it has been nine years since the implementation of the 7th CPC recommendations, and the next pay and pension revision is due from January 1, 2026. Shiva Gopal Mishra, the Secretary of NC-JCM, pointed out that historically, the pay commissions have followed a 10-year cycle since the 4th Pay Commission in 1986. 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary of Govt Employees Set to Cross INR 50,000? Know Details.

The letter follows a similar request made on June 3, 2024, which has not received a positive response. Mishra stressed that the 7th CPC was constituted in February 2014, almost two years before its implementation in January 2016. He argued that with only a year left until the next revision, there is no justification for further delay in forming the 8th CPC. Typically, pay commissions take two years to submit their final reports, followed by an additional three to six months for the government to implement the recommendations. 8th Pay Commission Implementation: Formation Date, DA Hike, Salary Increase, All You Need to Know.

Nearly 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. The NC-JCM has requested that the matter be urgently taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In response, the Union Finance Ministry recently confirmed that there is currently no proposal under consideration for the 8th CPC, causing disappointment among employees and pensioners. The NC-JCM remains adamant about the immediate need for the formation of the new pay commission.

