Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), one of India's leading consumer electrical companies, has achieved yet another sustainability milestone. The company's Entire B2B Lighting Product Range has been awarded the prestigious CII GreenPro Certification (Type-1 Ecolabel) at the GreenPro Summit India 2025. This makes Crompton the first lighting company with a complete GreenPro Certified Solution Range.

This recognition comes just a year after Crompton received its first GreenPro Ecolabel certification for its ceiling fans, underscoring the company's commitment to driving environmental responsibility across product categories.

The GreenPro Ecolabel Certification is a prestigious recognition that validates a product's environmental performance across its entire life cycle--from raw material sourcing and manufacturing processes, to energy efficiency during use, and responsible disposal or recycling at the end of life. In India, the certification is promoted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and is accredited by the Global Ecolabelling Network (GEN), ensuring it meets globally harmonized ecolabelling standards.

By securing this certification for its professional lighting range, Crompton demonstrates its commitment to offering genuinely sustainable solutions for the building materials, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Crompton's Entire B2B Lighting Range is engineered to combine reliability, performance, and energy efficiency with sustainable practices. With GreenPro certified solutions spanning indoor, industrial, outdoor, solar, and high-mast lighting categories, Crompton is now uniquely positioned to support businesses and institutions in meeting their green building and sustainability goals.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said: "At Crompton, sustainability is at the core of our innovation. We are proud to be the first lighting company in India to achieve a complete GreenPro Certified Solution Range. This recognition adds to our growing list of sustainability accolades, including the earlier certification for our ceiling fan model, and affirms our commitment to global sustainable development goals and responsible practices. It reinforces our dedication to delivering high-performance, reliable products while making a meaningful impact on people as well as the planet. Together, these milestones reflect Crompton's journey toward building a greener and more sustainable future for India."

Crompton's lighting solutions are designed to deliver superior illumination while ensuring energy efficiency, helping reduce power consumption and support sustainable living. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident through its eco-friendly innovations and projects:-

* Energy Efficiency: Products designed to reduce power use while ensuring high performance.* Smart Solutions: Expansion of connected and sensor-based lighting for efficient usage.* Durability: Long-lasting products that lower waste and replacement cycles.* Renewable Adoption: Solar-powered and eco-friendly LED solutions for public infrastructure.* Green Innovation: New ranges in solar, tunnel, sports, and industrial lighting.

The CII GreenPro Certification is a significant milestone for Crompton as it continues to lead in sustainable practices in the consumer products sector.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is committed to cultivating an environment that facilitates India's development by working alongside industry, government, and civil society through advisory and consultative processes.

The Ecolabel Certificate is awarded to products that demonstrate strong environmental performance across their entire life cycle. Each product undergoes a comprehensive assessment covering raw materials, manufacturing processes, performance during use, and end-of-life disposal or recycling. This holistic evaluation ensures the product's true sustainability. The certification was officially presented at the GreenPro Summit India 2025, where Crompton was recognized among the leaders of India's sustainability community.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions, and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after-sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 Companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

