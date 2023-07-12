PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12: Crown Vet, the leading chain of first-point-of-care 24x7 veterinary hospitals, is delighted to announce the opening of its latest clinic in Hyderabad. This expansion marks another significant milestone in the company's mission to revolutionize the field of pet care across India.

Crown Vet has gained recognition for its commitment to providing top-notch veterinary services and exceptional care for pets. With existing facilities in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, the decision to establish a 2nd clinic in Hyderabad comes as a response to the growing demand for high-quality and accessible pet care in the city.

The new Crown Vet clinic in HItech City Hyderabad will offer comprehensive veterinary care, including emergency services, consultations, surgeries, diagnostics, grooming and an onsite fully licensed veterinary pharmacy. Equipped with the latest in ultrasound technology, the clinic will also focus on cardiology cases. It will be staffed by a team of highly skilled veterinarians, and support staff including pharmacists, receptionists, groomers and veterinary technicians.

CEO Sheroy Wadia expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are excited to open our second clinic in Hyderabad, bringing our expertise and compassionate care to the pet owners. Crown Vet is committed to improving the overall well-being of animals and strengthening the bond between pets and their families."

Hyderabad has long been recognized as a city with a deep appreciation for pets and their welfare. With the opening of Crown Vet, pet owners in the region can now benefit from a great facility that prioritizes the health, comfort, and happiness of their beloved companions.

Crown Vet's unique approach to pet care extends beyond medical treatment. The dedicated team at the clinic also offers valuable guidance on pet nutrition, behavior, and preventive care. By emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups and implementing preventive measures, Crown Vet aims to ensure that pets lead happy and healthy lives. The new clinic in Hyderabad comes at a time when pet owners are seeking high-quality and round-the-clock medical care for their beloved furry companions. With Hyderabad's growing pet population, Crown Vet's expansion into this city is expected to meet the increasing demand for specialized pet care services.

To celebrate the launch of the 2nd Hyderabad clinic, Crown Vet will be hosting an open house event on Sunday 16th July 2023. Pet owners and animal enthusiasts are invited to visit the clinic, meet the team of experienced veterinarians, and learn more about the comprehensive services available.

Crown Vet's expansion into Hyderabad reaffirms its commitment to raising the standards of veterinary medicine in India. With their vision for the future, the company aims to create a positive impact on the lives of pets and their families by providing exceptional care, advanced medical facilities, and a nurturing environment.

To make the opening of the new clinic even more exciting, Crown Vet is offering a special promotion. Register now and get 50 per cent off on grooming and memberships on the launch date.

For more information about Crown Vet and its services, please visit www.crown.vet or contact the clinic directly at +91 +91 83569 65099 or email hitechcity@crown.vet

Crown Vet is a leading chain of first-point-of-care 24x7 veterinary hospitals in India. With a focus on providing exceptional pet care, Crown Vet offers a comprehensive range of services, including emergency care, consultations, surgeries, diagnostics, and pharmacy facilities. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the field of veterinary medicine in India and improving the lives of pets and their owners.

