Lionel Messi, the legendary player of the Argentina international team, is the object of the highest admiration of Casemiro, the talented Brazilian midfielder presently playing for Manchester United. Casemiro has lavished Messi affectionately in his emotional remarks, recognising his extraordinary skills and enduring influence on football. Lionel Messi's tremendous talent and impact are demonstrated by appreciation and gratitude from one football legend to another. The immense admiration and appreciation that footballers have for one another, which transcends club rivalries and national lines, is highlighted by Casemiro's statements. As a result, Lionel Messi is among the most remarkable athletes ever to have played the game.

'I didn’t get to watch Maradona or Pele play, but I enjoyed watching the three greatest players of my generation: Messi, Cristiano and Neymar,' Casemiro said in a recent chat with Placar.

'Messi made an era and he was always competitive with Barcelona and Argentina, there was no way out. Whoever loves football will love Messi. It was a pleasure to play against him. He is someone who needs no comment you can only admire,' the Brazilian quoted.

Casemiro admitted he did not watch Argentina's victory in the 2022 World Cup final, despite his admiration for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

'No, I didn’t watch it, and frankly, after our loss, I think I didn’t watch football for a month, and I didn’t turn on the TV. It was very painful. “One of my best friends, Licha, won the tournament. I congratulate him with all respect and appreciation. If there is someone worthy of it from my friends, it is Lisandro,' Casemiro said.

During his nine-year career with Real Madrid, Casemiro won 18 trophies, including five UCLs and three La Liga trophies. He then joined Manchester United in 2022, helping them win their first trophy since 2017 by winning the Carabao Cup.

Due to his remarkable defensive skills and unrivalled capacity to foresee and neutralise possible threats before they materialise, Casemiro is often considered as the greatest defensive midfielder of the modern era. His exceptional defensive prowess not only helps his club team but also serves him well on the world stage. Casemiro regularly supports his defenders in a critical way, effectively countering opponents' attacks, and sustaining a strong defensive base through excellent game reading. His accomplishments on the club and international levels have solidified his position as the top defensive midfielder in modern football.

