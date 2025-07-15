NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 15: Cumin Co., a design-forward kitchenware brand inspired by the heart of Indian homes, proudly announces the launch of India's first 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron cookware.

Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to Earth From ISS: From Axiom-4 Mission Announcement to Return, Here Are Key Highlights From Indian Astronaut's Historic Spaceflight.

Crafted with care, certified for safety, and built for modern living, Cumin Co. is reimagining what healthy cooking should feel like--effortless, beautiful, and safe.

Born from a simple question--Why is it so hard to find healthy, beautiful, and easy-to-use cookware?--Cumin Co. is here to change the game. The brand's enamel-coated cast iron range, including Tawas, Skillets, and Dutch ovens, offers timeless design with unmatched functionality, all without the harmful chemicals often found in traditional non-stick or metal cookware.

Also Read | College Student Sexually Assaulted in Bengaluru: 2 Lecturers, Friend Arrested for Raping and Blackmailing Girl Student in Karnataka.

"We're not just making cookware--we're crafting experiences," said Udit Lekhi and Niharika Joshi, Founder of Cumin Co.

Cumin Co. was inspired by the energy of bustling Indian kitchens and the desire for cookware that's as safe as it is stylish. This is cookware you can count on--for your family, your food, and your health."

What Sets Cumin Co. Apart:

* 100% Toxin-Free: No PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead, or cadmium--ever.

* Compliant on Global Safety standards -Approved by US FDA, EC 1935/2004, and LFGB for food safety.

* Enamel coated Cast Iron: Durable, non-reactive, and naturally non-stick with proper seasoning.

* Baby-Food Safe: So safe, even your little one's first bites are protected.

* 10 years warranty, Low Maintenance, High Style: Designed for busy kitchens and modern aesthetics.

* Compatible with gas, induction, and electric stoves, Cumin Co.'s cookware is made for every kind of home and every kind of cook--from the novice making their first roti to the seasoned chef slow-cooking a Sunday feast.

Cumin Co. is India's first brand to offer 100% toxin-free enamel cast iron cookware that blends traditional durability with modern safety standards. More than cookware, it's a celebration of the Indian kitchen--where food is love, and cooking is care.

Shop:

Cumin Co.'s full product line is now available online at www.cuminco.com.

Limited launch stock is available with exclusive discounts and early access bundles for first-time buyers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)