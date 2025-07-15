New Delhi, July 15: The Axiom-4 mission, which marked India's return to human spaceflight after four decades, finally returned to Earth. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to board the International Space Station (ISS), conducted a range of microgravity experiments during the 18-day mission. Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Safely to Earth: Axiom 4 Mission Splashdown Aboard SpaceX Dragon Capsule at California Coast (Watch Video)
Here's a Timeline of Key Moments From Announcement to Return:
- The Axiom-4 mission featuring Indian astronaut Shukla was announced in late 2024 as a collaborative commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA.
- Originally scheduled for launch in early 2025, the mission faced multiple postponements due to technical checks and unfavourable weather conditions at Kennedy Space Centre.
- After several delays, the mission successfully launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on June 25, 2025 from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre.
- The crew docked with the ISS on June 26, 2025, beginning their 18-day stay aboard the station.
- During the mission, Shukla conducted seven Indian-designed microgravity experiments, including sprouting of moong and methi seeds, stem cell research, and microalgae studies.
- Aboard the ISS, he performed a zero-gravity water bubble demonstration and took part in cognitive load experiments involving screen interaction.
- He interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students, and ISRO scientists through amateur radio and video links as part of outreach efforts.
- A farewell ceremony was held on July 13 with Expedition 73 crew members, where Shukla thanked ISRO and his colleagues.
- The Dragon Grace spacecraft undocked from the ISS on July 14, 2025, after completing planned activities and experiments.
- Shukla and the crew safely splashed down off the California coast on July 15, 2025, concluding India's first extended research mission aboard the ISS.