New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The 48th Civil Accounts Day will be celebrated to mark the Foundation Day of the Indian Civil Accounts Service in New Delhi on Friday.

Finance Secretary and Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, TV Somanathan, will preside over the celebrations as the chief guest.

Also Read | Car Launches in March 2024: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Altroz Racer and BYD Seal, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

During the inaugural function, the portal for the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) will be launched and awards will be distributed under different categories. There will be three panel discussions during the day on--Way forward for Indian Civil Accounts Organisation; the Banking interface with the government for improving service delivery and PFMS as an aid to cash management and Data data-driven governance, with a focus on SNA Sparsh.

After the historical reform in Public Financial Administration, the maintenance of Accounts of the Union Government was separated from that of Audit by the promulgation of Ordinances by the President on March 1, 1976, paving the way for departmentalised accounts.

Also Read | IndiaTech and Leading Startup Incubator T9L Partner To Launch Early-Stage Incubation Programme for Startups.

Subsequently, the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) was constituted in 1976 and is headed by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). Every year, on March 1, the organisation celebrates its Foundation Day.

On the occasion of its 48th Foundation Day this March 1, the Indian Civil Accounts Service will continue to improve its service delivery by way of end-to-end digitalisation for secure and efficient financial management, leveraging cutting-edge technologies for data-driven decision-making.

Officers and staff of the Indian Civil Accounts Organisation, secretaries, financial advisers of the Union government, other senior officials of the Department of Expenditure and other ministries /departments of the central government, retired ICAS Officers, senior officers from banks and state governments, among others, will also be attending the celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)