New Delhi, February 29: Leading startup incubator T9L and IndiaTech, which represents Indian startups and investors in the technology space, on Thursday announced the launch of an early-stage incubation programme for startups 'QUBE'. With an initial investment from several industry bodies and individuals, T9L QUBE plans to onboard 25 startups in its first cohort.

"In collaboration with IndiaTech, T9L aims to utilise its proven methodologies and IndiaTech's extensive network and insights, offering critical support to startups during their most vulnerable stages," Fahad Moti Khan, CEO and co-founder, T9L, said in a statement.

T9L QUBE leverages the startup studio model, where founders work hand-in-hand with a team of experts across product, growth, fundraising and technology, the company said. The Startup Studio model is renowned for its playbook-based approach to generate and validate startup ideas, build them, and launch them into the market, it added.

"The concept of incubation is fast undergoing a disruptive change in India and Incubator entrepreneurs are re-designing their offerings to not just merely nurture and support startups but also strive towards providing startup entrepreneurs," said Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.

"This initiative will be significant and instrumental in shaping the course of emerging early-stage startups in their journey to becoming unicorns," he added. T9L boasts a portfolio of over 50 startups that has a cumulative valuation exceeding $1.5 billion.

