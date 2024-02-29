New Delhi, February 29: In March 2024, the automotive market is set to witness an exciting range of new car launches for various preferences and needs of customers. Car enthusiasts might be eagerly anticipating the arrival of several new cars in the month of March. Each car is expected to come with different specifications and might deliver unique features, performance and style for its customers.

In the upcoming month, the leading car manufacturers are expected to launch their cars across various segments. From SUVs to hatchbacks and sedans, leading automakers like Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki are ready with their fresh new models with the latest specifications, features and innovations to hit the road in their respective categories. Hyundai Creta N Line Booking Open, Set To Launch on March 11 in India; Check Expected Features, Price and Specifications.

List of Cars to Launch in March 2024

Leading automakers are teasing key specifications and features of their respective vehicles through various platforms. There are also some rumours surrounding the imminent launch of some cars in the upcoming month. Here is a list of some of the confirmed and expected car launches that are ready to hit the roads next month. BYD Seal Booking Open for Indian Market, Launch Set for March 5; Know More Details.

The BYD Seal is rumoured to come in the Indian market as the CBU unit with a price tag expected to be around Rs 50 lakh. This electric car will likely boast an 82.5kWh battery pack with a PMSM motor, which might deliver 230hp and 360Nm of torque. The BYD Seal is anticipated to deliver a range of 570km per charge and it is expected to launch on March 5.

The Hyundai Creta N Line is expected to have a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The SUV is anticipated to have 6-speed and 7-speed DCT options. The Hyundai Creta N Line might be launched on March 11.

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door is expected to come with both RWD and 4WD options and is anticipated to have a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The upcoming Thar is anticipated to launch on March 15.

The 2024 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is also expected to launch on March 15. The Mahindra XUV300 Facelift is expected to feature new bumpers, update lights and a new grille design. The XUV300 Facelift is expected to be priced around Rs 9 lakh.

The Tata Altroz Racer is said to be coming with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 118bhp and 170Nm of torque. The Altroz Racer will likely run on 16-inch alloys and could have a price starting around Rs 6.5 lakh and is anticipated to launch on March 20.

