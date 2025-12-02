Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Delphi World Money Limited alerted investors, market participants, and the public that an unauthorized and misleading communication dated November 27.11.2025, purportedly circulated on behalf of Bull Value Incorporated VCC Sub-Fund, has been sent to numerous right-issue applicants, shareholders using illegally accessed, unauthorized or stolen investor data.

According to the filing. the sender of the communication is neither a shareholder of Delphi nor authorized in any manner and yet appears to have procured confidential investor data through methods that raise serious privacy, regulatory, and cyber-security concerns.

The filing states that the order dated November 27 passed by Trial Court/ D.J. Commerical-04, Dwarka for Status Quo was not only unreasoned but subsequently, on November 28 a fresh Transfer Petition was filed before the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Dwarka, which has been allowed and the Case file from the Trial Court/ D.J. Commerical-04 which had passed the StatusQuo Order on November 27, has been 'withdrawn'.

The filing states that despite this, selective extracts, half-truths, and alarmist statements were disseminated to investors, amplified via social media, messaging platforms, and certain media articles, misrepresent the actual judicial position and omit essential context, apparently to cause fear, sow distrust, and influence market perception.

The company stated that the uniformity, timing, and tone of these messages strongly suggest a coordinated attempt tocreate artificial negativity around Delphi's corporate actions and market valuations. The Company said it has observed a pattern of contemporaneous communications that replicate elements of the unauthorised letter.

The company further stated that messaging across platforms exhibits consistency in timing, tone, and narrative, indicating a coordinated attempt to influence market perception. These narratives appear designed to create uncertainty or doubt, potentially undermining investor confidence in the Company's governance and corporate actions. Delphi views these activities as inappropriate and inconsistent with principles of market integrity.

Delphi said that it wishes to reassure all stakeholders that the Rights Issue has been completed, in full compliance - with NSE and BSE approvals, all shares allotted towards the successful applications received in the Right issue have already been credited, listed and freely tradable, and proceeds of the Right Issue have been utilised as per the approved objectives.

"We reaffirm that company's business operations are running as usual, and all the strategic growth initiatives as intended are on track. Further, the Company is contemplating taking all appropriate measures to address unauthorised access, misinformation, and misrepresentation, ensuring that the integrity of investor data and market communications is maintained," it said.

The company further stated that Investors and market participants are encouraged to rely solely on official disclosures and regard any other communication, however widely circulated, as unauthorized, incomplete, and misleading. Delphi stated that it remains resolute in its governance, transparent in its disclosures, and committed to delivering on its growth strategy, confident in its ability to navigate challenges and strengthen investor trust. Investors are urged to rely only on official communications and disregard other unauthorized, misleading, or panic-inducing messages being circulated by unknown entities.

According to company information, Delphi World Money Ltd, an RBI-authorized Category II Authorized Dealer with a distinguished legacy in foreign exchange and cross-border remittances, has now emerged as the focal platform entrusted with spearheading Ebix Inc.'s entire global travel and hospitality businesses. (ANI)

