New Delhi [India], April 3: On the auspicious occasion of Vikram Samvat 2082, the Dhanuka Family Trust, under the leadership of Dr. R.G. Agrawal, Chairman, celebrated the advent of the traditional New Year with grandeur and cultural reverence. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ram Nath Kovind, the 14th President of India, who extended his heartfelt wishes to all.

The celebration, held on March 31st, was marked by a spiritual and cultural homage to Sri Radhey Raas Behari and Lord Krishna, reflecting the deep-rooted heritage of Bharat. A special performance by the renowned Madhavas Band added to the festive spirit, uniting attendees in devotion and joy.

The event was further honored by the presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal Ji, Union Minister, Shri Jagdambika Pal, Member of Parliament, the Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Former Chairman of the National Green Tribunal who has also been Former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Shri Pawan Jindal, Regional Coordinator, RSS also participated. Additionally, a distinguished gathering of agricultural fraternity, policymakers, renowned agricultural scientists, industry leaders, and prominent authors graced the occasion, reinforcing the collective vision for agricultural prosperity and cultural heritage.

Dhanuka Family Trust's Initiative in Welcoming Vikram Samvat 2082

As part of its commitment to upholding India's cultural and spiritual traditions, the Dhanuka Family Trust took the initiative to greet and welcome Vikram Samvat 2082 in a grand manner, emphasizing the importance of celebrating our heritage with pride. The event was an embodiment of the Trust's belief in preserving traditions while embracing modernity. Through carefully curated rituals, musical performances, and cultural discourses, the celebrations showcased an admixture of tradition and contemporary living, highlighting how modern advancements can coexist harmoniously with our age-old customs and values.

On this occasion, Dr. R.G. Agrawal shared an inspiring message, emphasizing the significance of agriculture, sustainability, and India's agrarian heritage in shaping the country's economic and cultural prosperity. He reaffirmed the Dhanuka Family Trust's commitment to nation-building, sustainable farming, and the empowerment of Indian farmers, ensuring that Bharat continues to flourish as a global leader in agriculture and cultural harmony.

Dr. Agrawal also appreciated the Finance Minister's initiative in officially gathering input on empowering farmers through the reduction of GST on agricultural essentials. He emphasized that such measures will benefit farmers by enabling them to purchase crop protection solutions with proper billing, ensuring transparency and affordability. Furthermore, he stressed that Indian farmers should be equipped with cutting-edge technology in the crop protection and crop solution sectors, enabling them to enhance productivity per hectare at par with the Global North and other developed agricultural economies.

A Call for Prosperity and Unity

Dr. Agrawal further highlighted the legacy of Emperor Vikramaditya, whose reign symbolized justice, wisdom, and prosperity. He urged everyone to embrace the timeless principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the belief that the world is one family--while fostering social harmony and economic growth.

The event concluded with prayers for a peaceful, prosperous, and self-reliant Bharat, carrying forward the traditions and values that have guided Indian civilization for millennia.

The Dhanuka Family Trust remains steadfast in its mission to promote India's rich agricultural and cultural heritage, working towards a future of sustainability, unity, and progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)