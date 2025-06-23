VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 23: In a landmark move poised to redefine marketing education in India, Digital Scholar, the country's leading digital marketing institute, has officially launched its 1-Year MBA in Digital Marketing, powered by Artificial Intelligence. The program is offered in academic collaboration with Woolf University, a globally accredited European higher education institution, enabling students to earn an internationally recognized MBA degree.

This innovative MBA program is the first of its kind in India, blending traditional business fundamentals with cutting-edge AI-driven digital marketing skills. Designed for fresh graduates, working professionals, and entrepreneurs alike, the program aims to produce AI-powered marketers ready for the demands of tomorrow's business world.

"Today's businesses don't just need marketers -- they need marketers who understand data, automation, AI agents, and real-time performance," said Rishi Jain, Co-Founder of Digital Scholar, and one of India's top corporate AI trainers. "Our MBA program is built for the future -- rooted in business strategy, yet powered by the tools that are transforming industries."

The program's curriculum spans five core clusters -- Business Foundations, Digital Marketing Mastery, AI & Automation, Analytics & Attribution, and Capstone Branding. From running ads on real budgets to building AI workflows and automating content strategies, students will graduate with hands-on experience and a global degree that opens doors.

"This is not just an MBA; it's a movement toward the future of marketing," added Sorav Jain, Founder of Digital Scholar and widely regarded as India's best digital marketing consultant. "We've trained over 300,000 students globally, and this MBA is our boldest step yet -- to nurture leaders who understand both business and the evolving digital ecosystem."

In addition to global recognition via Woolf University, the program guarantees 100% placement support, live brand internships, and personal mentorship from faculty with IIM and Stanford credentials. It is available both offline in Chennai and online for students across India and the GCC.

Applications for the cohort are now open. Interested candidates can learn more and apply directly at their website

