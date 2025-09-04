OP Jindal University

New Delhi [India], September 4: "Human dignity refers to the intrinsic worth and respect owed to every human being simply by virtue of being a human being. In the context of the 21st century, this principle has acquired new significance as courts across the world and particularly in India grapple with complex questions arising from technological change, social transformation, and evolving notions of equality and liberty. But the discourse on human dignity in the 21st century cannot be meaningfully undertaken without first understanding the foundational principles laid down in the decades preceding it." Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai, Chief Justice of India was the Keynote Speaker and Guest of Honour at the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture titled: *Human Dignity as the Soul of the Constitution: Judicial Reflections in the 21st Century.

"The text of the Constitution explicitly situates dignity alongside the core values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. As reflected in the Preamble, this linkage between dignity and the values of fraternity, unity, and integrity of the nation is significant, as it underscores the idea that respect for each individual is not merely a personal or social value, but a foundational principle for the cohesion of society itself," he said. The Hon'ble Chief Justice further added that the judiciary has recognised that structural inequalities, historic injustices, and systemic discrimination can undermine the dignity of entire social groups, and that protecting their dignity requires affirmative measures, safeguards, and equality-oriented interventions. Through its jurisprudence, the Court has consistently emphasised that dignity encompasses social recognition, respect, and the opportunity for marginalised communities to participate fully and equally in society, extending beyond mere legal protection to address entrenched social hierarchies and exclusions. He thanked O.P. Jindal Global University and Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India for the opportunity to speak on such a significant occasion.

The Chief Guest, Hon'ble Mr. Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, said, "The life of Dr. L. M. Singhvi was a remarkable one as a leading politician, constitutional and legal expert, writer, and poet. His life continues to inspire us even today to take up new work, to think in new ways, and to contribute to the nation. That is the true experience we gain from this lecture series. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the other framers of our Constitution envisioned a system that was rooted in humanity, fraternity, equality, justice for all, and equal rights for every individual. From the Preamble to the key provisions of the Constitution, the subject of human dignity was deeply deliberated in the Constituent Assembly debates. Our collective endeavour--whether in Parliament, in the executive, or in the judiciary--must be to strengthen democratic institutions in a way that ensures justice and dignity for every citizen.

In these 75 years, we have worked to transform colonial laws to align them with India's democratic values. Yet, despite constitutional provisions and reforms, challenges remain in safeguarding human dignity and protecting rights. It must always be remembered that the Constitution of India is not just a legal document. It is a living document that continuously guides us."

The Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture is held annually by O.P. Jindal Global University in honour of India's leading legal expert Dr. L. M. Singhvi, a multifaceted personality, a jurist par excellence, thinker, orator, linguist, diplomat, lawyer, parliamentarian, author, interfaith exponent, cultural savant who made profound contributions to society as a statesman, diplomat, writer, and lawyer. Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India & Member of Parliament instituted the Singhvi Endowment at O.P. Jindal Global University and the lecture series is held under its aegis.

In his introduction, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and MP, Rajya Sabha, said, "The Indian judiciary, to its great credit, has not treated dignity as a mere poetic flourish. It has treated it as a constitutional compass. One example is the evolution of Article 21 from a narrow protection of life and personal liberty, to a fountainhead of rights--livelihood to health, education, clean environment, and privacy to reproductive autonomy. What ties all these expansions together? It is the recognition that life without dignity is no life at all. It is the responsibility of all institutions: the legislature is supposed to honour dignity when it creates laws that empower the marginalised, protect the vulnerable, and equalise opportunity; the executive honours dignity when governance is transparent, fair, and responsive to the last person. Civil society honours dignity when it resists bigotry and builds bridges of understanding. We honour dignity even in the way in which we conduct public discourse--in an age of angry noise, dignity is in listening as much as in speaking, in respecting disagreement as much as in asserting belief." He reminisced about the distinguished public life of his father Dr. L. M. Singhvi and said, "Dignity for him was not merely a constitutional idea, but a lived practice--to embody, exhibit, breathe, and live it more in political, legal, public, social, or cultural life."

In his Welcome Address, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "Democracy is not just a system of governance, it is a culture of the human spirit. We gather today in memory of Dr. L. M. Singhvi, legal luminary, diplomat, jurist, parliamentarian, interfaith exponent, cultural custodian, and visionary. As India's voice to the world, and the longest-serving diplomat in the UK, he articulated Indian values on the world stage with grace and substance. Dr. Singhvi championed unity, defined tolerance, and human understanding; whether through building the Nehru Centre in London or organising interfaith dialogues, he fostered bonds that transcended dogma. As custodian of culture and civilisation, literature and heritage, Dr. Singhvi was a prolific author, a cultural advocate, and a human rights champion. His belief in law as a moral force defined his public life. He influenced legal reforms, advocated for the creation of the Lokayukta, and helped shape India's National Human Rights Commission." Dr. Raj Kumar thanked the illustrious gathering, especially lauding the efforts of Shri Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, who conceived the idea of building a world-class institution in Sonipat.

The Vote of Thanks was given by Mr. Avishkar Singhvi, Advocate, who said, "It is a profound honour for me to offer the vote of thanks at the culmination of the Eleventh Dr. L. M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture, an occasion which is much larger, with continuing scholarships, citations, seminars, and recognitions across the year. Tonight, we engage with an ideal--a vision of law, of democracy, and of human dignity, that continues to illumine our times."

The presenter of the event was Professor Shireen Moti, Associate Professor & Associate Dean, Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University.

