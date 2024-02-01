PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1: In a historic move, the Swimming Federation of India has selected a woman to lead the Indian diving team at the upcoming World Aquatics Championship 2024 in Doha, Qatar. The announcement of the Indian squad for the Championship was made by the Federation last evening.

Also Read | itel Power Series: China-Based Smartphone Company To Launch P55, P55+ and P55 Flagship Models, Likely To Include 24GB RAM and 45W Charging Support.

Palak Sharma, the first Indian female diver to clinch a gold medal in the Asian Age Group Championship, is set to make history as she leads the Indian team in Doha. The team also comprises London Singh, Surjeet Rajbansi and Wilson Singh. The team will be coached by Shenin Roy. The World Aquatics Championship is taking place in Qatar's capital Doha from January 31 to February 10.

Palak, who has competed at senior and junior tournaments around the world and has won several medals, is the first woman diver from India to have been selected for the World Aquatic Championship, making a significant milestone for Indian women in diving.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2024: James Anderson 10 Wickets Away From Becoming First Fast Bowler to Complete 700 Wickets in Test Cricket.

In 2019, Palak made the country proud by winning two silver medals and one gold medal in the 10th Asian Age Group Championship. Her gold-winning performance also made her the first Indian woman to win gold in the Asian Age Group Championship. Palak has surpassed the high standards by continuously improving her performance.

Along with the Prime Minister's Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, Palak is also the brand ambassador of Indore Safe City. She was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021. She was also honoured with the Eklavya Award, Madhya Pradesh's highest sports honour, by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Going by her performances, Palak is poised to be recognised as an excellent diver at the global level. She is also set to bring further glory to the country. She is striving hard to improve her performance and win more medals for the country in the coming tournaments.

PRO Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala (Hungama Media Group)

https://www.facebook.com/palaksharmadiver?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://www.instagram.com/diverpalaksharma?igsh=cmJubWI4YTBuMzJh

https://x.com/DiverPalak?t=yc5mVjDkhuZuJrT5TkzP5g&s=08

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)