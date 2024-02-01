James Anderson is and will go down as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the beautiful game of cricket. The England great made his Test debut way back in 2003 at age 41, he would once again take the field when India lock horns against England in the second Test of the series--a testament to his unmatched fitness level and the zeal to still compete at the highest level. Anderson has had a decorated career already and he is close, to be accurate just 10 wickets away from adding yet another magnificent milestone to that. Anderson currently has 690 Test wickets to his name and can achieve this glorious feat in the India vs England 2nd Test or in the upcoming matches on the tour. England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India: Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson Included As Visitors Leave Out Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

The right-arm fast bowler can become the third player in the history of Test cricket to achieve the magical figure of 700 wickets. Before Anderson, only two other bowlers- Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidharan (800) and late Australian legend Shane Warne (708) have had more than 700 wickets in the longest format of the game. Additionally, Anderson will also become the first fast bowler in Test cricket history to get to the 700-wicket mark, further cementing his status as one of the best ever to have played the game. India vs England 2nd Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Visakhapatnam.

The veteran was not picked in England's playing XI for the first Test match in Hyderabad with the team management deciding to opt for Mark Wood as the lone fast bowler in the team. Wood has been replaced by Anderson in England's playing XI for the second Test in Vizag and it would be interesting to see the impact which he makes on this game, that would be played on tracks which has more in it for the spinners.

