Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 17: Indian Scientist Dr Hemachandran Ravikumar has been appointed as the New Foreign Ambassador of The Royal Society of Biology, London, for his outstanding contributions in the field of Bio-Science, Microbiological Studies and Neuro-Science. Dr Hemachandran Ravikumar is the First appointed Indian Ambassador to serve as the Ambassador of The Royal Society of Biology.

Previously on the 06th of April 2023 Dr Hemachandran Ravikumar Rsci MRSB(UK) has been conferred with the 'Registered Scientist Award-(Rsci)' by the Science Council Of the United Kingdom in association with the Royal Society of Biology (UK) for his indefatigable contribution to the field of Biology for "The Study of Memory Activities of the Cells in the Homo sapiens" and "Summarised Facts, Managements and Treatment Pattern for COVID -19" (Co-author: Co.sci.Mathunila Vissagan). His untiring contributions and continuous hard work in biology have earned him the world's most prestigious honour from the Royal Society of Biology (UK).

The Royal Society of Biology is an eminent global body of dedicated researchers in biological sciences partnered with industries, Academia, Advising governments on policy and promoting the talent, collaboration, innovation, information and ideas that lead to great scientific advances. It acknowledges significant achievements by a professional for extraordinary contributions to the field of Biology and life sciences. The appointed Ambassadors have been bestowed the designation Ambassador of the Royal Society of Biology. This is a prestigious honour for an individual who has adjudged a prominent contribution to advancing the biological sciences.

