Mumbai, June 17: In a startling revelation, an activist has brought to light that an astonishing amount of Rs. 88,032.5 crore worth of Rs 500 rupee notes is unaccounted for in the Indian economy, as reported by the media. The information was unveiled through an application filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) by activist Manoranjan Roy.

According to data obtained through an application filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) by activist Manoranjan Roy, it has been revealed that the three mints had issued a total of 8,810.65 million pieces of the recently redesigned Rs 500 notes. Surprisingly, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed receiving only 7,260 million of these notes. Rs 2000 Withdrawal To Have Favourable Impact on Deposits, Interest Rates, Says SBI Study.

The media reports stated Roy claims that the data regarding the missing 1,760.65 million 500 rupee notes, valued at Rs 88,032.5 crore, cannot be found. It is noteworthy that India has three establishments responsible for printing currency notes. The banknotes are minted at Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran (P) Limited in Bengaluru, Currency Note Press in Nashik, and Bank Note Press in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the information obtained through the RTI, the Nasik mint reported supplying 1,662.000 million pieces of Rs. 500 notes to the RBI in the fiscal year 2016-2017. Simultaneously, the Bengaluru mint supplied 5,195.65 million pieces, and the Dewas mint supplied 1,953.000 million pieces during the same period. Adding up the figures from all three mints, the total supplied notes amount to 8,810.65 million pieces. However, the RBI has confirmed receiving only 7,260 million pieces of the Rs. 500 notes. Food Item Served With Rs 500 Notes in Party Hosted by Ambani Family? Here’s The Truth Behind Photo Going Viral on Social Media.

Expressing concerns, Roy has emphasised the potential threat it poses to national security. In his communication with the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he urged a thorough investigation into the matter.

The RBI previously had a problem when an extra 339.95 million currency notes were deposited in vaults between 1999-2010, more than the output of the government security printing presses.

