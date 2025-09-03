The rare and intense spiritual program brings the guarded wisdom of the ten cosmic goddesses to modern life, with practical tools for healing and transformation.

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 3: Dr. Manmit Kumarr, India's top spiritual coach and Das Mahavidya teacher, announces the global launch of Das Mahavidya Workshop, a rare initiation into the ten cosmic wisdom goddesses of transformation. Led and guided by The Kali Code creator, Dr. Manmit Kumarr, Das Mahavidya program introduces seekers across the world to ancient teachings that remain deeply relevant to addressing several life's challenges from balance to family, money, and purpose. The first level of this deep and intense Sadhana begins with Das Mahavidya on September 22nd with a 7-week journey of live sessions with Dr. Manmit Kumarr.

Traditionally guarded within scriptures and passed only to the chosen ones, the wisdom of the Das Mahavidyas now becomes accessible through this sacred and structured online workshop.

The program combines Vedic and Tantric knowledge with practical applications, guiding participants to heal money blocks, relationships, ancestral patterns, and emotional struggles.

Dr. Manmit has created the Das Mahavidya program as the foundation of a larger spiritual journey that will progress into Rahasyam in 2026 and conclude with the depth of Sri Vidya Sadhana. With her lived devotion to Maa Kali and the Mahavidyas, and decades of teaching experience, she ensures that the initiation stays authentic, safe, and transformative.

What sets this workshop apart is its depth and accessibility. Each session combines mythological storytelling, mantras, yantras, guided practices, and real-life integration. Seekers experience these sacred teachings not as an abstract ritual, but as a tool to balance family, money, home, and purpose. Dr. Manmit describes this approach as "Soul Intelligence for Real Life," where ancient wisdom becomes a guide for everyday living.

In her own words, Dr. Manmit says, "For centuries, the wisdom of the Das Mahavidyas has been hidden away in scriptures and secret lineages. Today, seekers across the world are yearning for guidance that is both authentic and applicable to real life. This workshop is my humble effort to open the doorway to these ten cosmic mothers, not as distant deities, but as living energies that can heal our money wounds, karmic ties, and emotional struggles. My mission is to make this sacred knowledge accessible, safe, and deeply transformative for modern seekers who want to live with freedom, devotion, and soul intelligence."

Participants describe the experience as life-changing. Priya Sharma, a corporate leader from Gurgaon, said, "Dr. Manmit's Das Mahavidya initiation opened a new dimension in my life. I healed deep-seated ancestral patterns and found the courage to live authentically. It was not just a workshop; it was a rebirth."

Rajiv Malhotra, an entrepreneur from Mumbai, shared, "I have attended many spiritual programs, but this was different. The stories, the mantras, and Dr. Manmit's guidance helped me connect with the divine feminine in a way I had never experienced before. My relationship with money and self-worth has transformed."

With over two lakh students trained, a strong presence on global stages including TEDx, and a reputation for simplifying advanced spiritual sciences like Automatic Writing and Akashic Records as a Pioneer in India, Dr. Kumarr brings authority and compassion to every seeker's journey. This rare initiation into the Mahavidyas opens the path for global audiences to experience transformation rooted in authenticity and devotion.

For more details, visit https://manmitkumarr.com/offerings/das-mahavidya-workshop/, or reach out with any questions at mail@manmitkumarr.com or WhatsApp +91 9811626045.

About Dr. Manmit Kumarr

Dr. Manmit Kumarr is one of India's best spiritual coaches and a pioneer of Automatic Writing. She founded Soul Miracles, country's leading spiritual growth school that has guided more than two lakh students worldwide through programs on Akashic Records, soul healing, and spiritual intelligence. Dr. Manmit Kumar is known for creating The Kali Code and for bringing the ancient wisdom of the Das Mahavidya into the lives of modern seekers. Through decades of study and deep sadhana, Dr. Manmit is guiding individuals to use the Das Mahavidya energies for clarity, healing, wealth, and liberation in life.

Contact details

Dr Manmit Kumarr - Soul Miracles,

Unit no 225, Second floor, Wing B

Capital Business Park,

Sector 48,

Opposite Radisson Hotel Sohna Road

Gurgaon 122018

PHONE: +91 9811626045

EMAIL: mail@manmeetkumar.com

