Mumbai, September 3: The Apple event is just around the corner, and ahead of the official announcement on September 9, 2025, the market is abuzz with the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Apple is expected to unveil four models next week: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slim version called iPhone 17 Air. This year, the tech giant is expected to skip the long-running iPhone 17 Plus model and replace it with a new 'Air' variant.

Apple launches new iPhones every year around September, and it brings new technology, upgrades, design changes, performance upgrades, camera improvements, and many other enhancements to its smartphones. This year, Apple is expected to bring major design changes to its iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. The standard model will likely continue the same design, and the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to boast a 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness. Apple Adds iPhone XS and iPhone 8 Plus in Vintage List, Marks 2017 iPad 5 and 3 MacBook Models As ‘Obsolete’ Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch; Here’s What It Means.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Rumours indicate that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max will be introduced with a 5,000mAh battery and an A19 Pro chip. The smartphone may come with a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 24MP front-facing camera, and a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be INR 1,64,990. It is also rumoured that only Pro Max will be priced higher, and others will maintain their price similar to the iPhone 16 series.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly have a rectangular-shaped ring around the camera module and bump. In terms of size, the Pro variant would likely be smaller due to the rumoured 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 3,600mAh equivalent battery. It may come with an A19 Pro chip. Additionally, it could have 48MP+12MP+48MP rear and 24MP front cameras. According to the reports, the iPhone 17 Pro price could be around INR 1,24,990.

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the slimmest model Apple has ever made. It is said that the smartphone could have a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera. On the other hand, it could come with an A19 chipset and a 2,800mAh battery. Apple iPhone 17 Air price in India is expected to start from INR 99,900. Vivo Y500 Launched in China With 8,200mAh Battery and 90W Fast-Charging; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Vivo Y Series Smartphone.

Apple iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

Apple iPhone 17 price in India is rumoured to be INR 89,990. However, some expect it to be launched at around the same price as the iPhone 16 model. The standard variant could come with a 120Hz ProMotion display with a 6.3-inch size, 48MP+12MP rear and 12MP selfie camera. The chip is expected to be A19, and the battery equivalent to 3,600mAh.

