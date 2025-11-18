NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: DroneNova India Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based edtech innovator founded by Himansshu Jainn, has announced the launch of India's first-ever Drone Soccer League (DSL) and opened enrolments for its on-campus Drone STEM Workshops. The initiatives will be officially unveiled at the upcoming Education Supply & Franchise Expo (ESFE) 2025, where DroneNova is the official sponsor.

The ESFE 2025, scheduled from December 11 to 13, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, is set to bring together the most influential leaders, educators, and policy influencers shaping the future of Indian education. The event will feature eminent figures including Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani as Guest of Honour, alongside distinguished speakers such as Sonal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group of Schools; Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning; and Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairperson, TAISI. The three-day expo aims to offer transformative solutions for India's rapidly evolving education ecosystem.

At the heart of DroneNova's participation lies its groundbreaking Drone Soccer League (DSL), a first-of-its-kind initiative that transforms classrooms into live arenas of innovation. Through this program, students will pilot safe, sub-250g drones inside a net-caged field, learning physics, coding, teamwork, and strategy in an engaging and competitive environment.

"Our vision is to make India a global hub for drone-based experiential education that inspires curiosity, collaboration, and creativity in every learner," said Himansshu Jainn, Founder, DroneNova India. "Every flight is a science lesson; every goal is a leadership moment. With Drone Soccer, students don't just learn concepts, they live them."

The program aligns with the priorities of NEP 2020 on experiential learning and 21st-century skill-building, complements Skill India pathways, and adheres to India's evolving Drone Policy framework. Designed as a turnkey offering, it provides schools with equipment, safety infrastructure, certified trainers, and curriculum-linked modules aligned with NEP, IB MYP, and IGCSE standards, ensuring both academic depth and operational ease.

To catalyze a nationwide movement, DroneNova is inviting ten visionary institutions to join as "Founding Partner Schools", who will receive exclusive benefits including priority workshop scheduling, lifetime partnership privileges, and guaranteed regional qualifier slots for the Drone Soccer League.

By sponsoring ESFE 2025, DroneNova India aims to showcase how drones, STEM, and sport can converge to redefine classroom learning and inspire a new generation of innovators.

