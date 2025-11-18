Amid the ongoing investigation into pre-IPO stock fraud involving Bang Si Hyuk, record producer and founder of Big Hit Entertainment and HYBE chairman, the label behind K-pop powerhouse BTS, police have summoned him for questioning five times in connection with the case. According to a report in South Korean media, Bang Si Hyuk received his fifth summons on Tuesday (November 18). ‘Jungkook Deserves So Much Better’: BTS ARMY Rallies Behind the Golden Maknae After He Sparks Solo Tour Buzz With Cryptic Remark During Six-Hour Weverse Live (Watch Video).

Big Hit Boss Bang Si Hyuk Summoned by Police for the Fifth Time in Stock Fraud Probe

On October 18, according to The Korea Herald, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Major Crimes Investigation Unit, which last questioned Bang Si Hyuk on November 5, 2925, summoned him for the fifth time for additional questioning. Before this, BangSi Hyuk was grilled by the agency earlier this month and on October 15 and 22.

Why Is Bang Si Hyuk Being Summoned?

It was previously alleged that HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk had violated South Korea's Capital Market Law. Concerned officials are seeking an arrest warrant for him based on charges against him for unfair trading back in 2019 during the rebranding of Big Hit Entertainment into HYBE Labels. According to reports, the chairman misled investors, stating that HYBE would not be opting for a public listing.

However, he allegedly arranged to sell share of the company through a private equity fund without disclosing the transaction to the investors. According to Allkpop, when the private equity fund sold the shares and profits, amounting to KRW 190 billion and allegedly shared profits with Bang Si Hyuk, it became a violation of the Capital Market Law. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment or up to five years behind bars. Is BTS Finally Coming to India in 2026? K-Pop Supergroup’s Alleged Tour Leak Lists Mumbai as a Stop in Their Much-Awaited Comeback Tour (View Post).

The South Korean Police began their investigation into the matter towards the end of 2024.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Korea Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).