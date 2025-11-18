New Delhi, November 18: Thousands of users of X, the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform, faced service disruption across India and globally on Tuesday, along with other websites which rely on Cloudflare’s internet infrastructure to stay online. Around 5:20 pm, over ten thousand users reported the outage, demonstrating the extent of the disruption, according to Down Detector, which monitors downtime on well-known platforms.

Users are facing issues related to feed, website, log in and server connection issues account for the majority of the issues. Cloudflare confirmed in its initial update that it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers”, though it did not share a cause or a timeline for a fix. X Down: Elon Musk’s Platform Showing Error While Accessing via Web and App Version; Several Users Affected.

Some pages loaded on refresh, but most users continued to see an “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network”, asking them to try again later. The outage tracking portal Down Detector also struggled to load because it also relies on Cloudflare. Earlier in May this year, the social media platform suffered an outage globally, including in India, as users were unable to load new posts and were unable to log in. India IT Spending Expected To Reach USD 176.3 Billion in 2026, Up 10.6% On-Year Due to Faster Adoption of Cloud and Digital Technologies: Report.

According to Downdetector, thousands of users struggled to access X's webpages, as well as had issues with the app and login page. While 41 per cent of users said they were unable to log in, the same number of users reported problems with the X app and 18 per cent with the website. The company had yet to reveal the reason behind the outage -- the second within 24 hours. Several users in India tried to use the website but were unable to access it. According to Downdetector, more than 5,000 users worldwide reported issues with the microblogging platform.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).