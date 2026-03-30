New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Online travel-tech platform EaseMyTrip received the 2nd ICC Tourism Excellence Awards 2026 under the Tour and Travel Operations category. The company shared the development through a post on LinkedIn, noting that the recognition served as a testament to its operational strength and team efforts.

Nutan Gupta, the Chief Operating Officer of EaseMyTrip, accepted the honour on behalf of the organisation during an event held on March 26, 2026.

Also Read | Apple Issues Critical Security Alerts to iPhone Users on Older iOS Versions, Web-Based Exploit Kits Target Unpatched Devices.

"A proud moment for all of us at EaseMyTrip. We are honoured to have received recognition at the 2nd ICC Tourism Excellence Awards 2026 under the Tour & Travel Operations category. The award was received on our behalf by Nutan Gupta (COO, EaseMyTrip) at the event held on 26th March 2026. This recognition reflects the strength of our operations, our focus on delivering seamless travel experiences, and the consistent efforts of our entire team. We thank the Indian Chamber of Commerce for this honour and remain committed to raising the bar in the travel industry," the company said on LinkedIn.

Earlier, EaseMyTrip had also been recognised among the brands featured in the "Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-2027", reflecting the strong confidence that travellers place in the platform and its focus on delivering reliable and customer-centric travel services.

Also Read | Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2026 Registration: Apply for 2,640 Affordable Homes at housing.mhada.gov.in.

The announcement was made at the 6th Edition of the "Most Trusted Brands of India 2026-2027" platform organised by Team Marksmen Network, with Business Standard as the media partner and India Today as the televised partner, which honours brands that have built lasting credibility through consistent service, innovation, and ethical business practices.

The selection follows a structured and transparent evaluation process conducted by Coherent Market Insights, combining large-scale primary research with secondary data analysis to assess consumer trust across sectors. Brands are evaluated across multiple parameters, including authenticity, consistency, transparency, customer experience, and governance practices, supported by extensive consumer interviews and multi-stage data validation. This rigorous methodology ensures an objective identification of India's most trusted brands.

Commenting on the recognition, Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Trust has always been central to EaseMyTrip's journey. Being recognised among India's most trusted brands reflects the confidence that travellers place in our platform. We remain committed to improving travel experiences through innovation and dependable service." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)