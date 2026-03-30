Mumbai, March 30: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will officially commence the application process today, March 30, for its highly anticipated Mumbai housing lottery. This year's draw features 2,640 affordable apartments across several prime and developing localities, including Vikhroli, Goregaon, Borivali, Gorai, Chembur, Bandra, Ghatkopar, Wadala, Powai, and Dadar. With the application window set to go live at 3 PM today, thousands of homebuyers are expected to compete for a mix of under-construction and ready-to-move-in units, marking a significant step in the state's push for urban housing accessibility.

MHADA Lottery's Inventory and Income Categories

The 2,640 homes are categorised to serve a broad demographic of residents based on annual family income. The inventory is divided as follows:

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 145 apartments (Income up to INR 6 lakh).

145 apartments (Income up to INR 6 lakh). Lower Income Group (LIG): 858 apartments (Income INR 6 lakh to INR 9 lakh).

858 apartments (Income INR 6 lakh to INR 9 lakh). Middle Income Group (MIG): 1,408 apartments (Income INR 9 lakh to INR 12 lakh).

1,408 apartments (Income INR 9 lakh to INR 12 lakh). High Income Group (HIG): 229 apartments (Income above INR 12 lakh).

A notable portion of the stock - 1,762 apartments - is currently under construction, while 559 units have been sourced from private developers under integrated housing schemes. The remaining 319 are scattered apartments across the city.

Step-by-Step Application Process for MHADA Lottery 2026

To participate in the computerised draw, applicants must complete the following digital steps via the official MHADA housing portal:

Registration: New users must create an account on housing.mhada.gov.in by providing basic details and uploading necessary documents such as Aadhar and PAN cards.

New users must create an account on housing.mhada.gov.in by providing basic details and uploading necessary documents such as Aadhar and PAN cards. Document Verification: Even previously registered users must ensure their documents are updated and verified for the 2026 lottery cycle.

Even previously registered users must ensure their documents are updated and verified for the 2026 lottery cycle. Lottery Selection: Once logged in, users can select the "Mumbai Board Lottery 2026" and choose their preferred income group and location code.

Once logged in, users can select the "Mumbai Board Lottery 2026" and choose their preferred income group and location code. Payment of EMD: Applicants must pay the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) online. This amount varies by income group and is refundable if the applicant is not successful in the draw.

Important Deadlines and Result Dates for Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2026

Homebuyers have a 30-day window to complete their submissions. According to the official schedule released by the Mumbai Board:

Application Deadline: April 29.

April 29. Last Date for EMD Payment: April 30 (via RTGS/NEFT/Online).

April 30 (via RTGS/NEFT/Online). Provisional List Publication: May 5, 2026 (for claims and objections).

May 5, 2026 (for claims and objections). Final List of Valid Applications: May 12, 2026.

May 12, 2026. Official Lottery Draw: May 15, 2026.

The 2026 lottery is particularly significant as MHADA did not conduct a Mumbai-specific draw in 2025. This year's inclusion of apartments in sought-after areas like Dadar and Bandra, alongside high-growth zones like Chembur and Ghatkopar, provides a rare opportunity for middle-income residents to own property within the city limits. Since its inception in 1977, MHADA has constructed over 5.27 lakh dwelling units across Maharashtra, remaining a pivotal agency for curbing the city's housing affordability crisis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).