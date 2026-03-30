Mumbai, March 30: Apple has begun pushing urgent "Critical Software" notifications to iPhone and iPad users running outdated versions of iOS, warning of active cyberattacks targeting their devices. The alerts, which appear prominently on the lock screen and within the Settings app, urge users to install the latest security updates to mitigate the risk of data theft and unauthorised access.

The security warning explicitly states that Apple is "aware of attacks targeting out-of-date iOS software" and advises an immediate update. While previous advisories primarily targeted users on significantly older systems like iOS 13 and iOS 14, recent reports confirm that even those on more recent versions, such as iOS 17.0, are now receiving these high-priority notifications. Apple WWDC26: Tech Giant Set to Unveil 'New Approach' to Artificial Intelligence on June 8.

Emergence of Coruna and DarkSword Exploit Kits

The heightened alert follows the discovery of sophisticated web-based exploit kits identified as "Coruna" and "DarkSword." These tools are designed to exploit vulnerabilities in iOS versions ranging from iOS 13 up to iOS 17.2.1. Security researchers indicate that these kits can trigger an infection chain if a user simply visits a compromised website or clicks a malicious link using an unpatched device.

DarkSword, in particular, has been described by researchers as a professionally engineered platform that may be using large language model (LLM) tools to rapidly develop new attack modules. This level of automation suggests a significant effort by threat actors to target the millions of Apple devices that have not yet moved to the latest operating system.

Apple’s Multi-Tiered Security Response

To address these threats, Apple released several security-focused updates on March 11 and March 24, 2026. For devices that cannot support the latest iOS 26, the company has provided iOS 15.8.7 and iOS 16.7.15 as a protective measure. Users running the current flagship software, iOS 26.4, are reportedly safe from these specific exploits.

In addition to software patches, Apple is recommending that vulnerable users enable "Lockdown Mode" if they are unable to update immediately. This extreme security setting, available on iOS 16 and later, strictly limits device functionality to block complex web-based attacks, providing a temporary safety net for those at high risk of being targeted by spyware.

Importance of Regular Software Maintenance

Apple has reiterated that keeping software up to date is the "single most important" action users can take to maintain device integrity. The company highlighted that its built-in "Safe Browsing" feature in Safari is active by default and is currently being updated to block the malicious URL domains associated with the Coruna and DarkSword campaigns. Apple 50th Anniversary: CEO Tim Cook Shares ‘Think Different’ Message as Tech Giant Turns 50 on April 1.

As cyberattacks become more automated and sophisticated, the window for operating on unpatched software is narrowing. For iPhone users, the appearance of a red "Critical Software" badge in Settings serves as a final warning that their personal data—including messages, photos, and login credentials—could be exposed if the device remains on an outdated version.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).