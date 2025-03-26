New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism New Zealand to strengthen travel ties and enhance seamless access for Indian tourists to the island nation. This partnership underscores EaseMyTrip's commitment to making international travel more convenient, with tailored experiences and exclusive offerings that cater to Indian travellers preferences.

As part of the collaboration, EaseMyTrip will introduce curated travel packages, seasonal promotional campaigns, and streamlined booking solutions to encourage Indian tourists to explore New Zealand's breathtaking landscapes, adventure tourism, and cultural heritage. The initiative aligns with Tourism New Zealand's vision to boost Indian arrivals by addressing travel barriers and promoting year-round tourism.

Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder of EaseMyTrip, stated, "New Zealand is a paradise for nature lovers, offering a mesmerizing blend of scenic landscapes, adventure, and rich cultural heritage. Through this collaboration, Indian travellers get the chance to explore the 'Land of the Long White Cloud' with ease and convenience. We are excited to bring exclusive travel experiences that allow Indian tourists to immerse themselves in New Zealand's beauty while ensuring seamless bookings and affordability."

Rene de Monchy, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand said, "India is one of New Zealand's fastest growing markets, with holiday visitor numbers experiencing double digit growth, and huge potential to keep growing. The travel trade has been integral in shaping holiday visitor flows and building desire for New Zealand as a premium destination for discerning travellers. We are focused on enhancing these commercial partnerships and through improved connectivity and strategically targeted high-impact marketing campaigns, we are keen to convert this interest into bookings and visitation.''

This partnership comes at a time when Indian outbound travel to New Zealand is witnessing strong growth. The MoU will focus on promoting travel during New Zealand's autumn, winter, and spring seasons--coinciding with India's peak holiday periods. With this, EaseMyTrip continues to expand its global footprint, reaffirming its position as one of the most preferred OTAs for Indian travellers with international travel ambitions.

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. (ANI)

