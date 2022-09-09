Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital insurer Edelweiss General (EGI) has announced that it has extended its Group Health Insurance policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community. EGI's revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of same or other gender, who may be living in). The policy will also cover disabled children without any age limit and dependent children (with no disability) up to 30 years of age.

EGI's policy is a big step towards a more inclusive healthcare framework, given the fact that traditionally, group health policies only included the legally wedded spouse of individuals. Companies opting for EGI's group health cover can now offer comprehensive cover customized for the needs of diverse employees.

Also Read | LIVE: Mourners Lay Flowers at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., to Honor Queen … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

Commenting on this development, Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, "As an organisation, we believe in diversity and inclusion. Access to good healthcare is every individual's right. We are happy to extend our policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community and unmarried partners. We must keep pace with the evolving definition of family. We are positive that our small step will help slowly transform workplaces and help build a more welcoming work atmosphere for the LGBTQIA+ community."

EGI's group health insurance policy takes care of all hospitalisation expenses, pre and post hospitalisation expenses (30 and 60 days respectively), day care treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation and AYUSH treatments. Policy can be customised as per requirement of the customers.

Also Read | Patriot Day in US 2022 Date & Significance: Know About History and Ways To Observe the Day in Remembrance of the Victims of 9/11 Attacks.

The policy also offers many other benefits including:

1. Premium payment on Instalment basis2. Wide range of covers including Maternity cover, Personal accident cover options3. Deductible or co-payment option against claims made during the Policy Period4. Options for Room Rent capping, etc.

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is a full stack Insurtech and one of the fastest growing players in the Indian non-life Insurance market. It is a digital Insurer that aims to transform insurance making it easy, friendly and transparent. Its digital platform powers fantastic customer experience, innovative solutions and efficient service delivery. It started operations in 2018 and has won multiple awards at renowned industry forums for product innovation and its digital platform. It is India's first cloud native insurer and the first insurer to launch an open API platform. It has 2 million active customers and a growing omni-channel distribution on digital rails. EGI has presence across key digital marketing places and partnerships with PolicyBazaar, Phonepe, Ola, ClearTrip, Dunzo, Intermiles, PayNearby, Instakart, Zopper, Riskcovry, Ashv Finance, Avanse Financial Services, Star Housing Finance, Mahindra, Tata, Jeep, Okinawa, Royal Enfield, etc.

Consumer insight driven strategy coupled with technology-powered execution is what differentiates EGI in a competitive market. It aims to deliver innovative solutions to customers by leveraging data, analytics and proactive market sensing.

For more information, please visit www.edelweissinsurance.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)