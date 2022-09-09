Patriot Day is a national observance to honour and remember all those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks in the United States of America. On September 11, 2001, a series of coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda resulted in the death of 2,977 people and many others were injured. Due to the loss of life and the damage caused, these attacks form the biggest act of terrorism ever on U.S. soil. Even though this is not a federal holiday, many people and organisations take out time on this day to hold prayers for the victims of the attacks. Due to the intensity of the attack, even if it happened in the United States, people all over the world observe this day in solidarity with the victims. Read on to know more about the date, history and significance of Patriot Day 2022. International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism 2022: Know Date, Theme & Significance of This Day To Honour the Victims

Date & History of Patriot Day 2022

This day is observed annually on September 11 in remembrance and honour of all those who were killed or injured on September 11, 2001, due to the terrorist attacks. On this day, four jet planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda, out of which three were deliberately flown into the New York World Trade Centre and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The passengers of the fourth plane bravely tried to take back control of the plane, but it eventually crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. These attacks brought focus to the attention that needed to be given to national security, apart from having a huge economic impact on the United States. Immediately after the tragic attacks, the National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks was announced. In 2009, President Barack Obama rededicated it as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Significance of Patriot Day 2022

This day is essentially a day of remembrance for the victims of the worst terrorist attack on the U.S. This day honours all those who were killed or injured in New York, Washington DC and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. It is a day to show solidarity with the victims and the survivors. It is observed every year across the world since everyone shared the shock and grief experienced in response to the attacks. Traditionally, a moment of silence is observed at 8.46 am (Eastern Daylight Time), which was the time of the first plane’s collision with the North Tower of the World Trade Centre.

On this day, American flags are flown at half-staff and people take out time during their day to mourn the victims. This day is often also confused with Patriots’ Day, which is the anniversary of the beginning of the American Revolution. Let’s observe Patriot Day 2022 by remembering all the victims of the attacks.

