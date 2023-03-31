New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES Inc): Flashcards are a proven tool for students of all ages in raising the retention level. They come under a potent tactic to memorize key concepts, definitions, formulas, and vocabulary words. With the technological breakthroughs, flashcards can now easily be digitized and made even more handy for students. Praadis Education has embraced this small yet significant advancement into its platform that now offers flashcards to simplify learning and retaining for students.

Flashcards have been with us for a long time, the only difference is; before, they were created on pieces of thick paper and the present ones are digitized using various technological tools. However, it be produced, one thing is sure, they are a tried and tested way of flexible and effective learning. They provide a quick and simple way to review and memorize information. Being a great and convenient teaching and learning tool, flashcards can break down large amounts of information into manageable chunks, making it a piece of cake to memorize and retain the information for students.

The traditional method of creating flashcards involved writing information on the similar-sized stack of cards. The digitization process has made them even more accessible and user-friendly as students don't have to carry around the bunch with them, consequently losing one or the other on several occasions. Praadis Education offers flashcards on their app, to infuse learning into fun. Students can use these flashcards anytime and anywhere. With the app, students can even create their own flashcards, or use pre-made flashcards from the platform's library, which covers a wide range of subjects and topics. These can be customized to suit individual learning needs, with the options of using visual aids or adding audio recordings to the cards. This feature engages different senses, thereby improvising memory retention of students. To access the flashcard attribute, Praadis Education Learning App can be downloaded on any smart device.

Praadis Education's quick and efficient way of reviewing key concepts, without having to set aside a large chunk of time for studying is helping students greatly with learning and memorization. Avail your child a vast library of pre-made flashcards, or create your own personalized flashcard with the user-friendly Praadis Education Learning App.

