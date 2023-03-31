The 16th edition of Indian Premier League also known as IPL 2023 begins with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A capacity crowd is expected as IPL returns to home and away format. There will be an opening ceremony as well ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2023 match. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IPL 2023 live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar, and are not able to find it, then continue reading to find out why is it so and where you can watch it online. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The IPL 2023 will see some updation in the rules. For a change, teams will name playing XIs after the toss and captains will carry two team sheets in place of one. Just like the Women's Premier League, there will be a review for wide and no-ball by players. Apart from these, there will be an impact player rule which means a substitute can be able to bat or bowl and won't necessarily replace an injured player. However, the impact player has to be an Indian. IPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 16.

Why is IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Not Available on Hotstar?

So, why is IPL live streaming online not available on Hotstar mobile app and website? BCCI for the first time sold the broadcast rights of IPL to two different groups. Star Sports Network managed to retain the broadcast or telecast rights while the digital rights or live streaming online went to JioCinema, owned by Viacom18. So, Star Sports will have to only provide the live telecast and thus IPL 2023 live streaming online is not available on its OTT Disney+ Hotstar. JioCinema or JioCinema is providing the live streaming online on its mobile app or website, and that too for free.

