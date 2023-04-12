New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/Ekom Sarovar): Are you ready to rediscover the wonders of India? The call to explore the vast and diverse landscapes of India was passionately put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the nation to visit at least 15 domestic tourism destinations by 2022.

Although the pandemic stalled the dreams of countless Indians, Ekom Sarovar Vacations Pvt Ltd is ready to rekindle those aspirations, inviting travellers to traverse the country with renewed enthusiasm and excitement. As everyone embarks on this unforgettable journey, travellers can prepare to uncover the boundless beauty and marvels that India has to offer.

A Power Duo at the HelmEkom Sarovar Vacations is led by an experienced and dynamic duo. Sonia Chauhan, with her 25 years of experience in the vacation industry with Diploma from IITC Delhi in Tourism brings unparalleled expertise to the table.

Mahesh Hasija, a partner of numerous successful hotel chains, adds his keen business acumen and vast industry knowledge to the mix. This powerful partnership ensures that Ekom Sarovar Vacations sets the highest standards for travellers' travel experiences.

A New Dawn in Domestic TourismLaunched on 28th February 2023, Ekom Sarovar Vacations aims to reignite domestic travel and contribute to India's socio-economic growth. They are dedicated to creating a lasting impact on the nation's travel landscape by setting new benchmarks for excellence and transforming how travellers explore India's wonders.

Ekom Sarovar Vacations focuses on the unique 3-E Concept:

- Environment

- Ecology, and

- Economy.

This commitment is reflected in their business practices and offerings:

Environment: Ekom Sarovar Vacations focuses on sustainable practices, minimising waste, conserving energy, and using eco-friendly materials. They encourage guests to participate in eco-friendly activities and adopt environmentally responsible behaviours.

Ecology: Ekom Sarovar Vacations preserve and protect natural habitats around their properties, support local conservation efforts, promote biodiversity, and ensure harmony with ecosystems. They educate guests on ecological preservation and offer opportunities to engage with nature.

Economy: Committed to supporting local economies, Ekom Sarovar Vacations create jobs, source from local vendors, and promote local tourism experiences. This approach contributes to community well-being and provides guests with authentic, culturally enriching experiences.

Through their focus on the 3-E Concept, they aim to set a new standard for responsible and sustainable hospitality, ensuring that their guests can enjoy memorable and environmentally conscious vacations.

Ekom Sarovar Vacations are committed to upholding the Prime Minister's call for domestic exploration by promoting lesser-known destinations, fostering a newfound appreciation for India's rich heritage and natural beauty.

Collaboration is key to realising the Prime Minister's vision. Ekom Sarovar Vacations aim to work hand in hand with the government to amplify the call for domestic exploration, promote local tourism, and support socio-economic growth.

Inclusive Accommodations and DestinationsEkom Sarovar Vacations strives to provide accessible accommodations and travel experiences for travellers with disabilities or special needs. By working closely with hotels and attractions, the company ensures that all travellers can enjoy India's diverse offerings in a comfortable and hassle-free manner.

They also recognize the growing demand for experiential travel, where travellers seek authentic and immersive experiences that allow them to connect with local cultures, traditions, and environments on a deeper level.

Experiential TravelRecognizing the growing demand for experiential travel, they are dedicated to curating extraordinary journeys that go beyond typical tourist offerings.

From yoga and meditation sessions in serene settings to Ayurvedic treatments and holistic therapies, these transformative retreats are designed to rejuvenate and revitalise the mind, body, and soul, allowing travellers to return home feeling refreshed and elated.

Ekom Sarovar Vacations specialises in organising off-the-beaten-path expeditions that take travellers to lesser-known destinations and offer unique experiences. From trekking through remote villages and exploring ancient ruins to participating in traditional ceremonies and witnessing rare wildlife, these bespoke journeys allow travellers to uncover India's hidden gems away from the tourist crowds.

Ekom Sarovar Vacations actively promotes accessible tourism by raising awareness among industry stakeholders and advocating for improvements in infrastructure and services. Providers are dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusivity within the travel industry, enabling all travellers to explore India's beauty without limitations.

As the world moves towards a new normal, Ekom Sarovar Vacations is poised to redefine the Indian travel industry. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for discovery, the company promises to deliver unmatched experiences that will leave a lasting impression on travellers.

Travellers can start planning their extraordinary journey with Ekom Sarovar Vacations today. You can visit the website www.ekomsarovarvacations.com to explore the myriad of travel experiences on offer and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

