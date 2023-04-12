Ever since XXX website OnlyFans took over the world, giving autonomy to erotic creators, many professionals have switched jobs from fields such as medical, education, etc. But as it turns out, the professional complaints authority for the sector has advised nurses and midwives against posting on the adult-only content platform XXX OnlyFans.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW warned the state's nurses and midwives on Wednesday that medical professionals ran the risk of being "a distraction for patients" even if they created explicit content on their own time and in a manner that did not identify their line of work. OnlyFans Creator Fired From Her Duties as Nurse for Being a ‘Distraction’ to Her Colleagues Who Watch Her 18+ Videos! Everything You Need To Know.

The email worried some nurses; one called it "slut-shaming," and the nurses' union said it didn't object to employees using online platforms to make a second income.“Recently, attention has been drawn to the council of inappropriate use of online media content services such as OnlyFans,” the Nursing and Midwifery Council of NSW said in a statement to the Herald when asked about the email.

“The role of the council is to protect public safety,” it said. “This involves the Council proactively informing practitioners of current trends and promoting compliance with professional standards, including how inappropriate conduct on social media can lead to complaints of unprofessional conduct or misconduct.” OnlyFans is best known for its explicit adult content, despite giving users access to content from a variety of producers, including chefs, photographers, and celebrities. Ex-Nurse XXX OnlyFans Star, Iris Hsieh Thrown Out of Louvre Museum for Wearing Lacy Bra Top!

“If a practitioner is the content creator, then being recognised or publishing photographs in uniform, they could be reported for their conduct – deemed by the complainant as unprofessional, or as one said, a distraction for patients,” the email said.

Workers should familiarise themselves with their professional code of conduct, according to Michael Whaites, assistant general secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association, but they shouldn't be prevented from using specific social media sites or generating additional revenue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2023 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).