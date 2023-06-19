VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 19: The fast growing and expanding Nimai Pathshala from Vrindavan, recently started to organize different seminars for the underprivileged and those who are deprived but have a thirst to know more about Sanatan Dharma. This initiative got started from Delhi.

Nimai Pathshala was established in June 2020 under the guidance of Acharaya Pundrik Goswami and his wife, Smt. Renuka Pundrik Goswami from the Radharaman Temple, Vrindavan, Mathura. The little organization took less than a year to grow into a family of more than a lakh people from different parts of the world and from different age groups.

With the simple yet interesting motto: SUTRA, STOTRA, SHASTRA, Nimai Pathshala gets its name from the beloved Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu who is also known as a secret incarnation of Lord Krishna in the Kalyug. This organization has held several online classes on various shastras and shlokas at absolutely no cost for people from different walks of life.

The most interesting part of this initiative is that they hold no barriers for anyone who wishes to join them vis. age, gender, caste, or religion.

On 18th May 2023, by the divine grace of Shri Radharaman Lal Ju, Nimai Pathshala started a new initiative in Delhi, for those who are deprived of the knowledge of Sanatan Dharma. For this Nimai Pathshala aims at 'Empowering Lives through Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' to serve the underprivileged children. The team of Nimai Pathshala also provides them with all kinds of stationery for their education. The children and their families that attended the seminar in Delhi were very excited and they all looked forward to the upcoming classes.

Smt. Renuka Pundrik Goswami, the founder and teacher of Nimai Pathshala expressed her desire to educate those children with full passion and started this project.

Nimai Pathshala teaches them about the messages of Shri Krishna through the verses of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. Smt. Renuka Goswami says, "We teach them life lessons, how to face problems and doubts without fear. Everyone must know about all the points of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, so that they don't get confused about the path of their life and can achieve their goals with loyalty, dedication and focus."

The program is held repeatedly in Kirti Nagar and is going to start in East Delhi soon. For more details, interested people can also contact them through their Social media handles by the name Nimai Pathshala or contact them on +91 7379290778.

