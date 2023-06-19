Ireland and Oman meet in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Group B match. The IRE vs OMA match in CWC 2023 Qualifier takes place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds in Bulawayo. The Ireland vs Oman ODI has a start time of 12:30 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans looking for Ireland vs Oman ODI live streaming online and live telecast details can scroll down for all the relevant information. Zimbabwe Fans Show Heart-Warming Gesture, Clear Litter in Stadium After Team’s ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match vs Nepal (Watch Video).

Ireland is one of the Test-playing nations taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier and will be looking to make it to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Oman, on the other hand, have taken part in ICC tournaments in the past and will be counting on their past experience to stage an upset.

Ireland vs Oman Live Telecast Channel, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. While Zimbabwe vs Nepal will be telecast on its channels, Ireland vs Oman Group A match of the CWC 2023 Qualifier will not be telecast live in India. However, IRE vs OMA live streaming online will be available. Read on for further details.

Ireland vs Oman Live Streaming Online, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, fans can tune into the Hotstar app or website to watch the IRE vs OMA live streaming online. FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the IRE vs OMA ODI match on its app and website. Fans will have to pay a subscription fee to watch live streaming on both the platforms.

