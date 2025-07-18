VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: What began as a student-led project has rapidly become a grassroots-powered movement that is reimagining how India's most under-resourced classrooms experience science and learning. The eNalanda Foundation, founded by teen changemaker Aryann Khokha, from The Shri Ram School - Aravali is making waves across India's rural education landscape by bringing gamified, activity-based STEM education to the forefront.

After a successful launch and strong national response, eNalanda is now actively engaged with schools, NGOs, and rural educators in more than 100 villages, touching the lives of over 25,000 students and counting.

New Classrooms, New Questions, New Confidence

In rural India, where chalk-and-talk methods dominate and teacher shortages remain high, eNalanda is proving that digital equity and joyful learning aren't luxuries they are necessities.

With gamified learning content, low-bandwidth tools, and offline-compatible science kits, students are no longer passive receivers but active explorers. They are building circuits, solving puzzles, knowing about cells, decoding planetary movements and most importantly asking questions.

"We are not just improving learning outcomes - we are sparking curiosity & interest," says Aryann. "Curiosity is the first step to lifelong learning, and every child deserves that chance."

Voices from the Ground: A Movement Rooted in Reality

Teachers from rural Haryana, tribal Maharashtra and the interiors of Uttar Pradesh are reporting something remarkable: classroom excitement. Attendance is rising. Participation is up. Students once disengaged are now leading class discussions and experiments.

"We used to struggle to explain gravity or electricity. Now, with these eNalanda toolkits and gamified learning the students understand faster and retain more," says Rekha Devi, a government schoolteacher from Fatehpur Biloch.

What's more, girls often sidelined in STEM are stepping up, confidently coding or building science models during eNalanda sessions.

More Than Just Tools: A Model That Builds Capacity

eNalanda doesn't just donate tablets or content it partners with local NGOs, trains rural teachers, and helps schools create micro-science labs using affordable, sustainable materials. The platform also supports community-led tech access through "eLearning corners"--small digital hubs in Panchayat Bhavans and community centers.

Next Phase: Scale, Sustainability & Systemic Change

eNalanda now aims to scale its impact to 10 more states, targeting over 10 Lakh students by mid-2026. The roadmap includes:

* Partnering with state governments to integrate gamified STEM into public curriculum.

* Launching a "Lab-in-a-Box" kit for remote classrooms.

* Expanding its youth ambassador program to engage 1,000+ student volunteers from urban schools to mentor rural peers.

"This is not about replacing teachers or tech-for-the-sake-of-tech. It's about empowering local systems with modern methods led by youth, backed by data, and driven by compassion," Aryann affirms.

Call for Collaboration

eNalanda invites:

* CSR teams to fund and co-create scalable education projects.

* Foundations and philanthropists to back innovation in grassroots education.

* Media and influencers to amplify the message of equitable digital learning.

* Young changemakers to join its volunteer network.

About eNalanda:

eNalanda Foundation is a youth-led nonprofit building an ecosystem of gamified, curiosity-driven learning for India's underserved students. With a focus on STEM, equity, and impact, it brings together tech, community, and policy to shape the classrooms of tomorrow.

