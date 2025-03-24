PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: In a resounding testament to its unwavering commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, Panchshil Realty proudly announces that EON Free Zone II, Kharadi - Panchshil Office Park has been conferred the LEED Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance (EB O+M) v4.1 Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This distinguished recognition underscores the development's adherence to the highest global standards of environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and occupant well-being.

Augmenting this extraordinary milestone, EON Free Zone II also holds the LEED Gold certification for Core & Shell development, reaffirming Panchshil Realty's steadfast dedication to integrating sustainable design principles into every facet of its built environment.

Distinguished by its remarkable score of 83 out of 100, the certification is a culmination of a meticulous, multi-faceted evaluation process across pivotal sustainability parameters, including:

* Energy & Atmosphere: A remarkable 90% of the office park's total energy consumption was sourced from renewable avenues such as wind, solar, and hydro power in the preceding year.

* Water Efficiency: The deployment of advanced conservation mechanisms to optimize resource utilization and minimize wastage.

* Indoor Environmental Quality: A resolute focus on superior indoor air quality, optimal ventilation, and an environment that enhances occupant comfort and well-being.

* Materials & Resources: Adoption of sustainable procurement practices, waste minimization strategies, and robust recycling programs aimed at reducing landfill contributions.

* Sustainable Sites: Implementation of light pollution mitigation measures through judicious and responsible outdoor lighting design.

* Location & Transportation: Promotion of sustainable mobility solutions with EV charging infrastructure, seamless public transportation connectivity, and occupant wellness-centric initiatives.

This remarkable recognition stands as an example to the collective ingenuity, perseverance, and shared vision of our clients, stakeholders, and dedicated teams--each an indispensable contributor to the realization of this enduring sustainability mandate.

Meenal Bhatty, Head-ESG of Panchshil Realty stated, "Sustainability is not merely an aspiration but an imperative that informs the very DNA of our developments. This Platinum certification epitomizes our commitment to crafting high-performance, environmentally responsible workspaces that seamlessly harmonize innovation with ecological sensitivity."

As Panchshil Realty continues its tireless march towards sustainability-led urban development, this milestone serves as both an achievement and a clarion call to persist in the pursuit of a greener and resilient future.

About Panchshil Realty

Panchshil Realty is one of India's leading real estate developers with a focus on creating luxury residential and commercial properties that reflect innovation, quality and sustainability. With an emphasis on high-quality urban living, Panchshil continues to set benchmarks in the real estate sector.

