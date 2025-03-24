Mumbai, March 24: Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Monday. After finishing sixth in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will aim to make a fresh start under new captain Axar Patel, while LSG will be led by newly appointed captain Rishabh Pant. LSG have a superior head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, having won three of the five matches. However, the Capitals won both the matches last season. Will KL Rahul Play in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Captain Axar Patel Provides Update on Wicketkeeper-Batter's Availability Ahead of Delhi Capitals' Campaign Opener.

When will DC vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. 'Ab Tu Nahi Hai Na, Toh Milegi' Axar Patel Gives Hilarious Response After Rishabh Pant Asks Him 'Batting Mil Rahi?' in Light-Hearted Banter Ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Where will the live broadcast for DC vs LSG match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs LSG match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi , Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, RS Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Aiden Markram, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2025 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).