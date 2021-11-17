Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 149.92 points and Nifty down by 42.10 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 149.92 points or 0.25 per cent at 60172.45 at 9.35 am.

Also Read | RuPaul Birthday Special: 8 Sickening Looks of the Drag Royalty That Are Extra and Iconic! (View Pics).

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17957.10 at 9.35 am, down by 42.10 points or 0.23 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are auto, and power, while the realty and energy sector are trading low. (ANI)

Also Read | Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From The Departed to The Wolf of Wall Street, 5 of The Legendary Director's Best Films According to IMDb.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)