Martin Scorsese is arguably the best veteran director working today in Hollywood. At his age, he has constantly been releasing one great film after the other. Scorsese's films are such deep and layered dramas that they will immediately grab your attention. Mainly known for his crime dramas, Scorsese has crafted an amazing filmography with the likes of Goodfellas, The Departed and The Wolf of Wall Street, but he has even gotten out of his comfort zone and given us amazing psychological thrillers like Shutter Island.

Scorsese’s filmography is honestly one of the best among anyone in Hollywood. Even the films that aren’t up to mark, are insanely entertaining and will leave you entertained. So to celebrate Martin Scorsese’s 79th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films according to IMDb.

Taxi Driver (8.2)

Robert De Niro stars as Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable veteran who is a nighttime Taxi Driver in New York City. Taxi Driver chronicles his fall into insanity as he urges for violence. Taxi Driver received critical acclaim for its story and acting and over the years has inspired many films, most notably, Joker.

Shutter Island (8.2)

When a patient goes missing from the hospital of the criminally insane, two detectives travel to an island to find her. Shutter Island stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo as the detective. The story will take you on a mindbending journey that will have you questioning everything.

The Wolf of Wall Street (8.2)

The Wolf of Wall Street tells the story of Jordan Belfort, a real life stock broker and his rise to riches through the means of criminality. DiCaprio stars as Belfort and arguably gives one of the best performances of his career.

The Departed (8.5)

Featuring an all-star cast, The Departed is about an undercover cop trying to take down a mole in the police department who has ties with the Irish Mafia. The Departed was acclaimed on all fronts from its acting to dialogue.

Goodfellas (8.7)

Arguably Scorsese’s best film, Goodfellas is about Henry Hill and the story chronicles around his mob life. Featuring an amazing cast with the likes of Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci, Goodfellas is definitely a great watch.

We can’t wait to see what Scorsese has next in store for us as Killers of the Flower Moon is in production right now. That is shaping up to be one special film seeing the talent behind it. With this we finish off the list and wish Martin Scorsese a very happy birthday.

