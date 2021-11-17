RuPaul Andre Charles, popularly known as RuPaul is everything for the LGBTQIA+ community. Not just a fashionista, it’s Ru who brought drag to mainstream and the rest is history. An actor, humanitarian, host, and more, RuPaul wears many positive titles with a lot of sass. Well, today (November 17) is the day when Ru celebrates his 61st birthday and so we are all pumped up. First things first, getting into drag ain’t easy as it requires guts, patience, wigs, attitude, and a truckload of makeup to look epic. Talking on the same lines, every time Charles turns into a drag queen, RuPaul, she makes sure that her looks are sickening and next level. Emmys 2021: RuPaul Creates History for Most Wins by Person of Colour at the Awards Show!

Right from glitter, sequin, ruffles, something over-the-top to pure extravaganza, RuPaul’s style over the years has evolved for good and we love it. There’s this spark to Ru’s glammed-up shenanigans that’s beyond words. Indeed, the Sissy That Walk star is an epitome of fashion that has no boundaries and gender. And as RuPaul turns 61 today, we would like to raise a toast to all the times the legendary star served iconic looks in drag. So, let’s get started! RuPaul's Drag Race, Gossip Girl, Queer Eye: 5 Fashionable Shows On Netflix That’ll Launch You Into The Haven Of Trends And Style Like None Other!

Lavender Eleganza!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Category Is Glamdoll!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sassy And Sexy!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sparkling Like A Disco Ball!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's Ruffles All The Way!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic Yet Glam!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

EXTRA Fashion It Is!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ending It On A BOLD Note!

RuPaul Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are some of our favourite fashionable looks of RuPaul which scream that there can never be anyone fabulous like him in the style department ever. LatestLY wishes the Supermodel a very happy birthday. Rise and shine!

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).