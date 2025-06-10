PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Paris [France], June 10: Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) -- today announced an intent to engage in a strategic collaboration to accelerate Edge AI deployment. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the combination of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions' industry-leading 5G connectivity with Supermicro's industry-leading Edge AI platforms into commercial bundles that will:

* Deliver advanced Edge AI capabilities that leverage 5G network connectivity as a key value-add attribute

* Simplify procurement and deployment with a unified solution with pre-validated AI compute and 5G connectivity.

As AI becomes integrated into a wide range of business functions, many of those AI applications require low-latency response times. This development is leading to a demand for Edge AI solutions that deploy pre-trained AI models, generative AI, and agentic AI to the network edge, outside the data center, for local processing. The combination of Supermicro and Ericsson technology is intended to enable businesses in retail, factories, health care, and others to rapidly deploy Edge AI infrastructure together with wireless connectivity.

Supermicro continues to expand its extensive portfolio of infrastructure products supporting Edge AI applications with product choices ranging from small fanless devices to shoe-box sized systems to 1U rackmount systems. These new stand-alone wireless systems can be deployed in diverse environments yet deliver industry-standard data throughput comparable to wired systems.

"Supermicro delivers cutting-edge solutions that allow enterprises to harness the power of AI at the edge," said Mory Lin, Vice President, IoT/Embedded & Edge Computing, Supermicro. "Our compute platforms combined with Ericsson's 5G technology will allow enterprises and public sector organizations to extend the reach of their AI applications where wired technologies are not a viable option, such as smart intersections, industrial manufacturing, and remote infrastructure."

Ericsson's wireless WAN portfolio of indoor and outdoor low-and-mid band wireless adapters and their 5G, SD-WAN, and security appliances are critical components for an enterprise when traditional wired connectivity may be inconvenient or even unavailable for some of these edge deployments. In these situations, 5G can serve as the primary WAN connection or even as a backup WAN connection for business-critical deployments. With Ericsson's solution, enterprises will also be able to take advantage of 5G functionality including network slicing, cellular intelligence, and zero trust security.

Jonathan Fischer, Vice President, Global OEM & Embedded Partners at Ericsson says, "Ericsson has been transforming the WAN edge for almost a decade, allowing enterprises to connect anything, anywhere with speed and agility. We are excited to collaborate with Supermicro to extend this same speed and agility to the emerging Edge AI space. Together, we have an opportunity to make it easier for enterprises to operate edge intelligence."

Specific industry applications include:

* Retail: Accelerate checkout processing through real-time image recognition of items, enhance inventory tracking, and detect and alert against theft.

* Smart Factory and Industrial Automation: Monitor and control industrial machinery by locally processing sensor and camera data.

* Traffic Safety: Enhance traffic safety by data analysis directly from camera and sensor sources for adaptive real-time traffic management.

* Healthcare Management: Support healthcare operations such as just-in-time inventory management to reduce waste and ensure critical medical supplies are available.

Enterprise customers and system integrators can learn more by visiting the Supermicro booth # P10, Pavillion 7 at NVIDIA GTC Paris, June 11-12, 2025. Or by visiting https://supermicro.com/en/solutions/ericsson for further solution and product details.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

