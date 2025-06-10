Netherlands vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Netherlands play Malta at home in their second game of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign wherein they will aim to secure another win. The Dutch defeated Finland 0-2 in the opener and another win could see them move further north from their current third place in the standings. Opponents Malta drew their last match against Lithuania, their first point in the group. Despite the point they are rock bottom in the points table and will need a few wins to improve their position. Italy 2–0 Moldova FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Giacomo Raspadori, Andrea Cambiaso Score As Coach Luciano Spalletti’s Tenture Comes to an End

Bart Verbruggen, Jurien Timber, Jerdy Schouten, Brian Brobbey, De Ligt, Zirkzee, Taylor and Joey Veerman all miss out for the Netherlands national team. Coady Gakpo and Xavi Simons will be deployed on the wings with Wout Weghorst as the central striker. Frenkie de Jong will orchestrate play from the deep while also shielding the backline.

Ilyas Chouaref misses out for Malta owing to suspension, but the rest of the players are fit and available for selection. Paul Mbong will be the target man upfront with Teddy Teuma as the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jodi Jones and Joseph Mbong will use their pace to create openings for the front players. Matthew Guillaumier and Alexander Satariano form the double pivot in midfield.

Netherlands vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match Details

Match Netherlands vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, June 11 Time 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Eurobor, Groningen Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten TV Channels (live telecast) and SonyLIV (live streaming)

When is Netherlands vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Netherlands National Football Team will host the Malta National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, June 11. The Netherlands vs Malta FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at Euroborg in Groningen and begin at 12:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Croatia 5-1 Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Andrej Kramaric Hits Brace, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic Score As Vatreni Claim Dominating Win Over Czech Republic.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The NED vs MLT live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten TV channel. For Netherlands vs Malta online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Malta, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Netherlands vs Malta live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Netherlands should secure a routine 2-0 win here with the quality they have in the squad.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).