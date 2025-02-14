Eros Innovation and OxValue.AI come together to announce a Joint Venture to Revolutionize Technology Valuation in India

NewsVoir

London [UK], February 14: Eros Innovation, a multi-billion-dollar entertainment powerhouse revolutionizing the media business with artificial intelligence, and OxValue.AI, an Oxford University spin-out specializing in AI-driven technology valuation, are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture aimed at transforming the landscape of technology valuation in India.

Also Read | Meta Layoffs: Laid-Off Employees Push Back Against 'Low Performer' Label and Say It Was Part of Business Strategy Not Performance, Says Reports.

This collaboration seeks to leverage OxValue.AI's proprietary Valuation of Early Stage Technology (VEST) Tool, which utilizes advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide accurate and objective valuations of early-stage technologies and start-ups. By integrating this innovative tool with Eros Innovation's extensive network and industry expertise, the joint venture aims to support India's burgeoning technology sector by facilitating informed investment decisions and fostering innovation.

Key Objectives of the Joint Venture:

Also Read | 'Chhaava' Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Dials Up the Aggression in Laxman Utekar's Historical War Drama That Growls More Than It Roars (LatestLY Exclusive).

1. Empowering Start-ups and SMEs: Provide accessible and affordable valuation services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups across India, enabling them to attract investment and scale their operations effectively.

2. Facilitating Technology Transfer: Assist in the seamless transfer of technology by providing precise valuations, thereby promoting collaboration between innovators and investors.

3. Supporting Policy and Decision-Making: Offer valuable insights to policymakers and stakeholders to inform strategies that nurture the growth of the technology ecosystem in India.

Kishore Lulla, Chairman of Eros Innovation, commented on the partnership, "We are excited to join forces with OxValue.AI to bring cutting-edge technology valuation services to India. This joint venture aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the technology sector in emerging markets."

Professor Xiaolan Fu, Founder of OxValue.AI, added,"Our mission has always been to make technology valuation more objective, accurate, and accessible. Partnering with Eros Innovation allows us to extend our reach and impact, particularly in a dynamic and rapidly growing market like India."

The joint venture will be headquartered in Mumbai, with plans to establish regional offices across major technology hubs in India. Operations are slated to commence in the second quarter of 2025, with an initial focus on sectors such as information technology, biotechnology, and renewable energy.

This partnership underscores a shared vision to drive technological advancement and economic growth in India by providing essential tools and services that empower innovators and investors alike.

Industry leaders have also recognized the potential of OxValue.AI in shaping the future of technology valuation.

"OxValue.AI represents a transformative step forward in the valuation profession. I hope it is an indispensable tool for professionals navigating the Fourth Industrial Revolution." Said from Nick Talbot, CEO, International Valuation Standards Council.

"OxValue.AI is a game-changer for businesses managing intellectual property offering enterprises a robust tool to drive investment and competitive advantage in the global knowledge economy." said Ben Llewellyn-Jones, Director, Business and International Policy, UK Intellectual Property Office

Eros Innovation is a multi-billion-dollar entertainment powerhouse, revolutionizing the media business with artificial intelligence. With over a trillion AI tokens powering intellectual property across text, images, and video, the company is pioneering the future of entertainment and digital innovation.

OxValue.AI is an Oxford University spin-out company founded by Professor Xiaolan Fu. The company specializes in utilizing data and AI technology to assess the monetary value of technology and technology-rich start-up companies. Their primary tool, the Valuation of Early Stage Technology (VEST) Tool, leverages various variables, including patent data, to provide objective, accurate, affordable, and accessible valuations. This approach aims to support innovation, assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and facilitate technology transfer to developing countries.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)