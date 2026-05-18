‘TN07 CM 2026’: Director Venkat Prabhu Gifts GOAT Number Plate to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

A prop from a 2024 Tamil film has become one of the most talked-about political moments of 2026. Director Venkat Prabhu recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and presented him with the iconic 'TN07 CM 2026' number plate from the blockbuster film 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), the same plate that was mounted on the car driven by Vijay's character in the movie.

Sharing pictures from the meeting on Instagram, Venkat Prabhu wrote: "A history is made. From a thought to a vision to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM @TVKVijayHQ na today and present the very first manifestation of #GOAT. This is only the beginning. TN07CM2026." Rajinikanth Dismisses Rumours of Being Jealous of Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Says Claims Are Baseless.

Director Venkat Prabhu Gifts GOAT Number Plate to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkat Prabhu (@venkat_prabhu)

The meeting has sent fans into a frenzy, and for good reason. When GOAT released in 2024, eagle-eyed viewers had noticed the 'TN07 CM 2026' number plate on Vijay's car and discussed it widely online. At the time it was seen as an interesting creative detail. But after Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, the scene has taken on an entirely different meaning. ‘Jana Nayagan’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pushes for His Final Film’s Release Amid CBFC Delay, Calls Producer Back From Cannes 2026 – Report.

Fans across social media are now calling the number plate a prediction, pointing to the fact that the film was released just months after Vijay launched his political party. The old clip from the movie is trending once again, with Venkat Prabhu and actor Premgi Amaren both reacting to the viral moment online.

The action sci-fi film featured Vijay in a dual role and was one of the biggest Tamil releases of 2024. Now with Vijay firmly in political life, fans are eagerly waiting for his final film, 'Jana Nayagan,' which does not yet have an official release date.

From a film prop to the Chief Minister's office, 'TN07 CM 2026' has become more than just a number plate. It has become a symbol of one of Tamil cinema's most extraordinary real-life plot twists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).