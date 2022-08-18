Stockholm [Sweden]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): EvoluteIQ today announced that the e.IQ Hyperautomation Enablement Platform won the Gold Stevie® Award in the No Code/Low Code platform category.

EvoluteIQ was recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for its achievements in innovation and the value they deliver to customers through their Hyperautomation Enablement Platform. The panel of judges applauded the e.IQ platform referring to it as "Low/No Code on steroids", while commending the company for their "innovative solution", performance metrics and for being an "amazingly comprehensive solution using the latest technology"

The e.IQ platform offers end-to-end digital transformation capability for businesses. The unified automation platform eliminates the need for multiple siloed technologies and bots. Automated business solutions built using the e.IQ Platform have been successfully implemented across industries including banking, insurance and healthcare, with go-live in 4-6 weeks and up to 70 per cent reduction in operational costs.

"We're honored to be recognized with a Gold Stevie Award by such a respected industry organization," said Sameet Gupte, Chief Executive Officer of EvoluteIQ. "The industry is moving towards a unified automation platform and the Low Code/No code capability of our e.IQ Hyperautomation Enablement Platform allows the customers to build integrated and complex automation applications at scale with ease and flexibility."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

EvoluteIQ is a Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital backed technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a global presence in the UK, US, and India. The company's core solution is the e.IQ Hyperautomation enablement Platform. The integrated platform combines the capabilities of process orchestration, RPA, data and event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors and front-end application development to build seamless user journeys using a simple, low-code/no-code interface.

For more information about EvoluteIQ and to learn how the e.IQ platform helps transform businesses through hyperautomation enablement, please visit www.evoluteiq.com.

Contact:

Vibha Krishnan

vibha@evoluteiq.com

+91-8050755251

