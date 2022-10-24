Seoul [South Korea], October 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Eye Level Math Olympiad 2022 (a.k.a. ELMO 2022), where students between grades 1 through 8 from all over the world compete for their math skills, will take place in November across 15 countries worldwide.

As some countries are still struggling from the pandemic, the ELMO 2022 will be held online for the safety of the participants. The test will consist of three sections that challenges the students' arithmetic skills as well as their critical thinking skills. Questions are carefully designed for each grade level in terms of assessment scope and difficulty and will allow students to see where they stand in a global level.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation and systematic analysis of their math skills in various aspects. The official results and winners will be announced on myeyelevel.com in January 2023 and the Award Ceremonies for outstanding participants will be held locally at each regional office's discretion.

The event is open to any elementary and middle school students from grades 1 through 8 and will be held between November 12th to November 27th, according to each country's schedule.

Registration for the ELMO 2022 is currently available online. Prospective participants can find out more information about the competition and register at myeyelevel.com.

With more than 2.8 million children from 20 countries who have experienced the program, Eye Level is one of the global leaders in education services. With academic achievement as its top priority, Eye Level believes that each child has the potential in learning.

Eye Level guides the students to plan their own roadmap, learn at their own pace, and achieve their goals. With a growth-minded learning process, Eye Level helps students build good learning habits that become the foundation of great talent - setting them up for success in school and beyond.

