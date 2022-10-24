Dr Andreas was jailed in 2019 and now has been asked to pay compensation ( File Image)

Germany, October 24: A doctor from Germany also known as 'Dr Coke Penis' who was arrested for killing a lover with cocaine while she performed oral sex on him has been ordered to pay £11,000 in damages. Dr Andreas Niederbichler, 46, was jailed for nine years in 2019 as his girlfriend Yvonne M died of an overdose after performing oral sex on him.

A court in Magdeburg, Germany, ruled the doctor must pay £11,000 (€13,280) to medical insurers IKK Gesund Plus who paid for Yvonne's treatment before she died. Niederbichler's lawyers had previously refused to pay up in an earlier case claiming that Yvonne had taken the cocaine voluntarily, reported Mirror.

The victim, hairdresser Yvonne, 38, was a former patient who had a long-running affair with the surgeon and trusted him completely. Doctor Accused of Killing GF With Cocaine on Penis During Oral Sex

Prosecutors said that the woman was involved in consensual oral sex with the doctor when after giving him oral sex on February 20, she collapsed at his home in Halberstadt. A autopsy later revealed she had died from a cocaine overdose. Sex Party Planned in Ukraine Amid Fears of Nuclear Attack by Vladimir Putin; Over 15,000 Ukrainians Sing Up For 'Orgy on Shchekavystsa: Official'

Though the surgeon claimed said she had known about the line of cocaine on his penis but his claim was rejected in court.

Later reports revealed he had spiked at least three other women with cocaine to make them more sexually compliant.

The court said Dr Niederbichler put cocaine on his foreskin before having sex with three other women between September 2015 and February 2018. The Surgeon also secretly put cocaine in glasses of champagne, their lipstick, and their toothpaste.

