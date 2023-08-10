PRNewswire

Seoul [South Korea], August 10: Eye Level India, a leading provider of specialized Math and English programs for students aged 4 to 15, proudly concluded the 31st International Competition, the Eye Level Literary Award (ELLA), on August 4 and 5, 2023. ELLA, designed to cultivate a deep appreciation for literature and storytelling from an early age, empowers young writers by recognizing their literary achievements.

ELLA offers a unique blend of fostering creativity and driving meaningful learning experiences. The event unfolded across five distinguished schools situated in diverse Indian cities.

The ELLA 2023 competition presented thought-provoking topics, demanding meticulous understanding and brainstorming. This innovative approach aimed to ignite the spark of imagination and cultivate critical thinking skills among the young minds.

In the artistic category, participants crafted visually compelling book covers using crayons, colored pencils, and sketch pens. Their imaginative prowess and attention to detail showcased their unique perspectives and creative finesse.

The writing category challenged participants to craft eloquent narratives within a concise 300-500 word count. The competition not only honed their writing prowess but also developed their time management skills, a critical asset in the world of creative expression.

ELLA stands as more than a competition; it encourages children to engage in diverse creative pursuits. By promoting self-expression and nurturing innovative thinking, ELLA empowers the young generation to articulate their viewpoints with logical precision.

The resounding success of the ELLA competition serves as a testament to its efficacy in nurturing creativity and innovative thinking. Beyond the competition, it stands as a driving force propelling participants toward a lifelong journey of exploration, growth, and intellectual excellence.

About Eye Level:

Eye Level, a recognized leader in education, is dedicated to providing tailored Math and English programs for children aged 4 to 15. The curriculum is thoughtfully designed to cater to each student's unique learning needs, with an unwavering commitment to academic achievement. The comprehensive learning materials encompass a range of resources, including booklets, worksheets, readers, practice problems, and engaging online games.

For more information and inquiries, please visit: myeyelevel.com.

